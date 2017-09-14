|
VATICAN
Pope: "Live, love, believe. And, by the grace of God, never despair "
At a general audience devoted to hope, Francis urges us to believe in the future: "God does not disappoint: if He has put hope in our hearts, He does not want to aggravate it with continued frustrations. Everything is born to bloom in an eternal spring. " A prayer for the victims of the earthquake that struck Mexico.
See also
17/02/2016 09:10:00 MEXICO - VATICAN
Pope in Mexico: young people are the hope and the treasure of Mexico
A festive meeting with 50 thousand young people in Moreila. The word of hope is called Jesus, and "the principal threat to hope is to allow yourself to believe that you begin to be valuable when you start wearing the right clothes, the latest brands and fashions, or when you enjoy prestige, are important because you have money; but in the depths of your heart you do not believe that you are worthy of kindness or love".
13/02/2016 22:17:00 MEXICO – VATICAN
Pope in Mexico: Church and society must seek the common good, not privileges
During his meetings with Mexican authorities and bishops, Francis paid tribute to ‘la Morenita’. Drug trafficking represents "a moral and anti-social challenge” for Mexican society as a whole, including the Church. Pastors should "show a singular tenderness” for "indigenous peoples and their fascinating but not infrequently decimated cultures”. The pontiff calls for communion with the North American episcopate to help migrants “keep alive the roots of the faith [. . .], as well as the motivation for their hope and the power of their charity.”
26/03/2012 VATICAN - MEXICO
Pope bids "Adios" to Mexicans, with an invitation to nourish their Christian roots
Benedict XVI concludes his visit to Mexico with greetings to the authorities and thousands of enthusiastic faithful. The Pope stresses faith in Christ and devotion to Our Lady, that he encountered among Christians and asks them to "not be intimidated by the powers of evil ", but to work with courage in society against the utilitarian mentality and for "a worthy life , just and at peace with everyone. " The "worrying signs " and Christians as "good citizens". The thanks of President Felipe Calderon.
12/02/2016 20:22:00 MEXICO - VATICAN
For PIME missionary in Mexico, Francis’ visit should make history, not become a tinsel
Fr Damiano Tina, a missionary with the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, has been in the country since 2008, in the state of Guerrero, where violence and drug trafficking are rampant. “Expectations are high for the pontiff’s arrival,” he told AsiaNews. People “expect Francis to point the finger at the many things that do not work in Mexico, like corruption, violence, kidnapping, and drug trafficking.” Although he will do so, there is a risk that things might not go behind speeches. Once the pontiff has left, the local Church will have to make “a qualitative change”.
16/02/2016 20:31:00 MEXICO – VATICAN
Pope in Mexico tells priests not to be "God’s employees", reject the resignation that shuts in sacristies
He tells priests, religious and seminarians gathered in Moreila that “Our first call is to experience this merciful love of the Father in our lives, in our experiences”. In “places often dominated by violence, corruption, drug trafficking, disregard for human dignity,” he urges them not to give in to the temptation of resignation, one of evil one’s “favourite weapons”.
|
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
