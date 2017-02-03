|
VATICAN
Pope: "Without woman, there is no harmony in the world"
"This is the great gift of God has given us: woman." "Exploiting people is a crime against humanity: it is true. But taking advantage of a woman is more than this: it is destroying the harmony that God wanted to give to the world. It destroys. "
