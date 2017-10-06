|
|
» 10/13/2017, 14.30
VATICAN
Pope: "be vigilant" not to fall into the ways of the world, which is "what the devil wants"
Demons enter the life of man "even with their ideas and inspirations to help that man to live better ..." and "from within begin to change that man, but quietly, without making a noise." It is "a devilish possession". To "not fall" you have to look at Christ crucified, carry out an examination of conscience, and do charitable works.
See also
17/11/2016 12:40:00 VATICAN
Pope: recognize the moment in which the Lord "passes" and visit us
Jesus weeps because he remembers the story of "his people." On the one hand this "crazy love of God for His people" and the other "the selfish response of the people, discouraged, adulterous, idolatrous".
23/10/2005 VATICAN
Five new saints (overview)
The pope today presided over the first canonisation ceremony of his pontificate. The five new saints distinguished themselves by their charitable and social works coupled with a special Eucharistic devotion.
02/02/2010 VATICAN
Religious give themselves freely and with love in a society ruled by the ephemeral and the useful
Thousands of monks and nuns celebrated with Benedict XVI the Feast Day of the Presentation, World Day of Consecrated Life. May those who choose this path “keep alive the experience of God’s forgiveness because they are aware that they have been saved.”
23/05/2017 13:46:00 VATICAN
Pope: a "lukewarm" Church pleases the evil spirit, but "breeds distrust"
"A Church without martyrs breeds distrust; A Church that does not risk breeds distrust; A Church that is afraid of proclaiming Jesus Christ and chasing out demons, idols, the other lord, which is money, is not the Church of Jesus. "
16/03/2007 VATICAN
With life under attack right-minded people must mobilise, in the political field if need be
A statement by the Pontifical Academy for Life on the “Christian conscience in support of the right to life” reiterates the importance of conscientious objection in the health field, but also in politics.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
07/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
Vladimir Rozanskij
09/10/2017 VATICAN-KOREA
11/10/2017 VATICAN
09/10/2017 IRAQ - VATICAN
12/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®