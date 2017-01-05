12 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/12/2017, 15.45

    VATICAN

    Pope: "our life is today: now or never", tomorrow there is eternity



    "Today cannot be repeated: This is life. And the heart, an open heart, open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not seduced by the sins. "

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - There is "only one today, in our lives", "after which there will be no replay, tomorrow." "A day in which we have received the love of God", to which we must not respond with a "hardened heart", we must resist the temptation to say, "Yes, I will do it tomorrow”. said Pope Francis at Mass this morning in Santa Marta, inspired by the passage of the Letter to the Hebrews which says. "Today that today we will listen to His voice, harden not your hearts."

    There is “only one ‘today’, in our lives,” – only one real, concrete today. Our temptation and everyone’s temptation is to say: “Yes, I will do tomorrow,” though this is the temptation of a “‘tomorrow’ there will not be,” as Jesus says in the parable of the ten virgins – the five foolish ones who had not taken oil with them along with their lamps, then find the door locked when they go to buy it. Francis also referred to the parable of the man who knocks on the door saying to the Lord, “I ate with you, I was with you,” and hear him respond, “I do not know you, you came late.”: “I say this not to scare you, but simply to say that our life is today: now or never. I think of this: tomorrow will be the eternal tomorrow that never sets, with the Lord forever – if I am true to this day; and the question that I put to you is the same the Holy Spirit is putting to all of us, i.e. ‘How ought I to live, this day?”

    The second word that is repeated in the Reading is “heart”. For with the heart “we meet the Lord” and many times Jesus rebukes people saying they are “slow of heart”, late to understand. The call is therefore not to harden the heart and to wonder whether it is not “without faith” or “deceived by sin”: “‘Today’ is played out in our hearts. Are our hearts opened to the Lord? To me it always strikes me when I find an older person – often priests or nuns – who tell me, ‘Father, pray for my final perseverance’ – ‘But, you did well all your life long, all the days of your ‘today’ are in the service of the Lord, and still you are afraid?’ ‘No, no, my life has not yet waned: I want to live it fully, I pray that the day arrives full, full, with a heart strong in faith, and not ruined by sin, vices, corruption.’”

    Pope Francis went on to urge the faithful present – and all of us – to question ourselves about our own time and our own heart. Today is “full of days” but “we will not repeat” any one of them. Days go by until the Lord says “enough”: “Today does not repeat itself: this is life. –and  the heart, the open heart, open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not deceived by sin. The Lord has met so many of these, who had closed their hearts: the doctors of the law, all these people who persecuted him, put him to the test to convict him – and in the end they managed to do it. We go home with these two words only: how is my ‘today’? The sunset can be today, this day or many days later. But how are you, my today, in the presence of the Lord? And how is my heart? Is it open? Is it firm in the faith? is it led by the Lord? With these two questions we ask the Lord for the grace which each of us needs.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    pope francis
    mass
    eternal life
    hardened heart











    See also

    08/06/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: The Immaculate Heart of Mary teaches us to treasure the Word of God
    At the Mass, Francis points out that the seed of the Word of God must be meditated upon and measured against what happens to us in life. Freeing us from the "stones" and "thorns", attachment to riches and vices. "Safeguarding" is an effort that brings hope.

    27/06/2014 VATICAN
    Pope: to communicate his love God "needs of our smallness" and wonder to find him waiting for us
    God is looking for a "father-child relationship" with people, gently touching them, saying "I am with you." Such "is the tenderness of our Lord and of His love," that "what He tells us [. . .] gives us the strength to be tender. But if we feel we're strong, we'll never experience those gentle touches from the Lord, those gentle touches from Him that are so wonderful."

    07/06/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: Letting ourselves be loved by God "is more difficult" than loving Him, but is only way to reciprocate His "tenderness"
    At Mass this morning, Francis reflects on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. We could never have imagined that the Lord would become one of us and walk with us, be present with us, present in His Church, present in the Eucharist, present in His Word, present in the poor, He is present, walking with us. And this is closeness: the shepherd close to his flock, close to his sheep, whom He knows, one by one. "

    10/11/2013 VATICAN
    Pope calls for "our prayer" and "actual help" for the people of the Philippines
    Filipino authorities estimate that Typhoon Haiyan may have killed 10,000 people. Before the Angelus, Francis spoke about eternal life, which is "another life in another dimension". Eternity "enlightens and gives hope to the earthly life of each one of us," whilst "death is behind us, behind and not in front of us. The God of the living is in front of us, the God that bears my name, and yours, yours, yours . . . the final defeat of sin and death, the beginning of a new time of joy and endless light." Maria Theresia Bonzel is beatified in Paderborn. On the anniversary of the 'Night of the Broken Glass', the pontiff reiterates the Church's closeness to its 'elder brothers', the Jews.

    26/09/2010 VATICAN
    Pope: Follow God’s path in life, it will be too late to repent after death
    Commenting on the parable of the rich man and Lazarus at the Angelus,, Benedict XVI emphasizes two things: the first that God loves the poor and raises them from humiliation and the second is that our eternal destiny is influenced by our behaviour. "



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.