|
|
» 04/13/2017, 19.59
VATICAN – ITALY
Pope: "washing of the feet" reminds us that "God loves us to the end"
Francis celebrated the Mass for the Lord's Supper in the Paliano prison, near Frosinone. The "pope stands in for Jesus and I would like to do the same as He did." Francis performed the rite of "washing of the feet" with 12 of the facility’s 70 inmates, ten Italians, an Argentine and an Albanian.
See also
05/04/2007 VATICAN
Pope: Christ is the true sacrificial lamb of the Last Supper
In the Cenacle, Passover was probably celebrated without the lamb, says Benedict XV, I indicating that the calendar of the Qumran points to the exact moment of Christ’s death. By laying down His life He gives true meaning to the ancient memorial of freedom from Egypt.
30/03/2016 11:58:00 CHINA
Easter in China: Baptisms, staging the Passion, lunch for the poor
Despite a tense political climate, the country is celebrating thousands of new Catholics: at least 400 in Beijing alone, the same number in Wenzhou (where the crosses were torn down and churches destroyed). The young people of Tangshan stage the last hours of Christ in front of hundreds of moved spectators; the diocese of Xian provides a meal and a gift to the homeless: "The Church is my home and my light." Photos of the celebrations.
14/05/2009 MYANMAR
The military arrests Aung San Suu Kyi. Risks 5 years of prison
Measure taken by military after American citizen breaks into her home. The opposition leaders lawyer rejects the charged and promises a battle in court. Recently AsiaNews sources had spoken of “perfectly fabricated accusations” to imprison her.
04/02/2008 CAMBODIA
Khmer Rouge ‘Brother Number Two’ before the judges
Nuon Chea was Pol Pot’s deputy and the ideologist to a regime that caused the death of two million people. Before his appearance in court he challenged his detention demanding to be released on bail.
28/08/2015 VIETNAM
Hanoi frees two Catholic activists, four years in jail for "anti-government activities"
Tran Nhat Minh and Thai Van Dung are released from prison after serving the full terms of the sentence. In prison they were pressured to sign a "confession". Equality, justice and love are the basis of "progress" and "civilization" of a society.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
10/04/2017 VATICAN-ISLAM-EGYPT
10/04/2017 ISLAM " EGYPT
Young Muslim on the blood of Palm Sunday
Kamel Abderrahmani
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
11/04/2017 RUSSIA
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
Attacks on Egypt’s churches, what really happened
Loula Lahham
10/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/04/2017 INDIA
11/04/2017 INDIA
Masses interrupted, pastors arrested, allegations of forced conversions: Easter plight of India’s Christians
Santosh Digal e Nirmala Carvalho
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®