|
|
» 01/22/2017, 13.13
VATICAN
Pope: All areas of human life are soil on which to cast Gospel seeds. New Year wishes for Far East
At the Angelus Pope Francis speaks of how early Christians preached Gospel in a "geographically peripheral and religiously impure land", and that from there “the light on which we have reflected over the past few Sundays spread: the light of Christ." "The joy of proclaiming and witnessing to our faith”. Wishes that during the New Year of the Rooster, the families of the Far East "increasingly become a school of respect for each other". Closeness to earthquake victims in central Italy. Prayers for victims and rescuers. Vespers in St. Paul Outside the Walls together with representatives of other Christian confessions.
See also
22/01/2012 VATICAN
Pope: Christian unity comes from God, but requires our daily commitment
Pope invites large turn-out for Vespers of January 25 in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls for the conclusion of the Week for Christian unity. Best wishes to the peoples of the Far East for the Lunar New Year.
18/01/2004 Vatican
World Peace in unity among Christians
John Paul II, while praying for peace, wishes a Happy New "Year of the Monkey" to Chinese, Vietnamese and Koreans
25/01/2008 VATICAN
Pope: Christian unity requires "all of our energy and efforts", but prayer above all
At the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Benedict XVI recalls that this event has existed for one hundred years, and that for 40 years meditations and prayers for this appointment have been prepared together with the World Council of Churches. In this bimillennial Pauline year, the effort for unity takes on special significance.
25/01/2009 VATICAN
Pope: Happy Chinese New Year, celebrating Saint Paul’s conversion
Benedict XVI extends his Best Wishes to the peoples of East Asia, that they may live in joy and harmony with God and creation. Conversion means welcoming salvation and the gift of Jesus’ love, which saves us from selfishness and sadness. The Pontiff also marked World Leprosy Day and the end of Christian Unity Week at St Paul’s Outside the Walls Basilica. Two children release two doves from the Pope’s window.
07/02/2005 CHINA
Celebrations for the Year of the Rooster begin
The lunar New Year is the most important Chinese celebration at home and among overseas communities.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
TOP10
16/01/2017 EGYPT
20/01/2017 INDONESIA
16/01/2017 PAKISTAN
18/01/2017 PAKISTAN
16/01/2017 CHINA
19/01/2017 INDONESIA
19/01/2017 VATICAN
15/01/2017 VATICAN
18/01/2017 INDIA - YEMEN
17/01/2017 SOUTH KOREA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®