VATICAN
Pope: All religions are called to invoke peace
Francis receives delegates from the "World Conference of Religions for Peace". "All men of good will, especially those who hold responsibilities, are called to work for it." "Whoever commits violence or justifies it in the name of religion severely offends God".
See also
04/09/2006 VATICAN
Pope: religion can only bring peace
In a message marking 20 years since the Assisi meeting, Benedict XVI stressed that no one can use faith to justify violence. The inter-faith meeting did not have, nor should it have now, any streaks of syncretism. There was a reference to St Francis: his activities were the fruit of his conversion.
20/09/2016 19:56:00 ITALY – VATICAN
Pope in Assisi says "Peace alone, and not war, is holy"
"In war, everyone loses, including the victors" is the message that ended the day in Assisi where religious leaders of most of the world prayed again for peace. “We do not have weapons. We believe, however, in the meek and humble strength of prayer.” In the appeal for peace 2016, men and women of various religions called for “encounters through dialogue, [. . .] to oppose every form of violence and abuse of religion which seeks to justify war and terrorism
27/10/2011 VATICAN - ASSISI 2011
Pope: Seekers of truth and of God, against religious violence and the absence of God
Benedict XVI offers an overview of the 25 years since Assisi 1986: after the fall of the Berlin Wall, freedom has lost its sense of direction and become capable of violence. The violence of religious terrorism, added to that of worship "of mammon, possessions and power," that destroys man. The presence of non-religious personalities in Assisi, who are searching for truth and God corrects the assumptions of atheism and purifies the testimony of religious believers.
30/10/2013 VATICAN - IRAQ
Pope: May Iraq find the path of reconciliation, peace, unity and stability
Appeal of Francis, who met with Shiite, Sunni, Christian, Yazidi and Sabea civil authorities from the Ministry for Religious Affairs of Iraq.
01/01/2005 VATICAN - ASIA WORLD PEACE DAY
Promoting peace with the weapons of love, says Pope
Pope sends a special greeting to ambassadors from tsunami-stricken countries.
