Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Angels work with men to bring God's plan of salvation to completion. Pope Francis said in the homily of the Mass at Casa Santa Marta this morning, on the feast of the three Archangels Michael, Raphael and Gabriel. “They are - so to speak - 'brothers' in vocation. And they are before the Lord to serve him, to praise him, and to contemplate the glory of the Lord's face. Angels are great contemplatives. They contemplate the Lord; they serve and contemplate. But also, the Lord sends them to accompany us on the path of life. "

And in particular, Michael, Raphael and Gabriel recalled Francis, have "an important role in our journey towards salvation." "The Great Michael battles the devil", the "great dragon" the "ancient snake" that "annoys us in our lives" seduces "the whole inhabited earth" as our mother Eve seduced with convincing arguments and then when we fall we accuse us of God. "'But eat the fruit! It'll do you well, you will know so many things ... And he starts, like a snake, to seduce, to seduce ... And then, when we fall, he accuses us in front of God: 'He is a sinner, he is mine!' This is mine: it is the devil's word. He wins through seduction and then accuses us before God: 'It's mine. I am bringing this one with me. ' And Michael battles him. The Lord asked him to battle him. For us who are on our way to heaven, Michael helps us to do battle, not to be seduced. "

Michael defends "the Church" and "each one of us,”. Gabriel's role, "the other archangel of today," is different. He is the one that brings good news; news to Mary, to Zachariah, to Joseph ": the news of salvation. Gabriel is with us, assures the Pope, and helps us in the journey, when we" forget "the Gospel of God, that "Jesus came with us" saves us.

The third archangel we celebrate today is Raphael the one who "walks with us" and who helps us in this journey: we must ask him to protect us from the "seduction of taking the wrong step".

Here, in the end, the Pope's prayer: "Michael, help us in the struggle; everyone knows what struggle he has in his life today. Each of us knows the main fight, one that puts our salvation at risk. Help us. Gabriel, bring us news, bring us the Good News of Salvation, that Jesus is with us, that Jesus saved us and gives us hope. Raphael take hold of our hand and help us on the road so as not to miss the road, to keep up. Always walking, but helping you. "