|
|
» 09/29/2017, 14.00
VATICAN
Pope: Angels are our “brothers” on the path to salvation
On the day of the feast of the three Archangels Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Francis highlights their role in divine design: Michael defends against the devil, Gabriel brings good news, Raphael walks with us.
See also
24/01/2017 13:25:00 VATICAN
Pope: to offer "narratives marked by the logic of 'good news'" to our time
Francis' message for the 51st World Communications Day is entitled: "Fear not, for I am with you" (Is 43.5). Communicate hope and faith in our time. " Those who, in faith, entrust themselves to the guidance of the Holy Spirit come to realize how God is present and at work in every moment of our lives and history, patiently bringing to pass a history of salvation".
05/07/2013 VATICAN
Pope: St. Michael "defend us from the evil one and banish him" from the Vatican
Francis consecrates Vatican City State to the Archangel and St. Joseph. The initiative was approved by Benedict XVI, who attended the ceremony. During Mass at Casa Santa Marta Francis says that the heart of God's message is mercy. Jesus goes and "celebrates" with the poor, the sick and sinners.
30/08/2015 VATICAN
For pope, the blessed martyr Flavianus Michael Malke can bring “consolation” to persecuted Mideast Christians
During the Angelus, Pope Francis mentioned yesterday’s beatification in Harissa (Lebanon) of the bishop killed during the Armenian-Syriac Genocide (1915), appealing to the international community to "do something" to end violence and abuses against religious freedom. He also urged the faithful to pray for the migrants who died trying to reach Europe, with a minute of silence observed for the 71 victims who suffocated to death in a lorry on their way to Vienna. “With external attitudes, one cannot call oneself a Christian unless one changes one’s heart,” he said. “The border between good and evil does not run outside of us but within us, in our consciousness."
18/10/2006 VATICAN
Pope: Even Judas was part of God's plan
Benedict XVI tackled the "mystery" of the betrayal of an apostle that Jesus treated as a friend without touching his freedom. But Judas' action, provoked when he gave in to Evil, was transformed into a "space of saving love". Traitors are not lacking in the Church but it is up to each of us to counteract the evil they commit.
21/08/2016 12:27:00 VATICAN
Pope: The door of God's mercy is always wide open. For everyone!
The goal, says Pope Francis before the Angelus prayer, "is Jesus himself. He leads us into fellowship with the Father, where we find love, understanding and protection. But why is this door is narrow? It is a narrow door not because it is oppressive, but because it asks us to restrict and limit our pride and our fear, to open ourselves with a humble and trusting heart to Him, recognizing ourselves as sinners, in need of his forgiveness. " An appeal for peace "in dear Turkey ".
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
24/09/2017 VATICAN
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
22/09/2017 VATICAN
22/09/2017 NEPAL
25/09/2017 SRI LANKA
23/09/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®