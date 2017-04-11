

VATICAN Pope: Begin to rise again asserting the value of life



During the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis invited all the faithful "to 'act quickly' and 'go out' to announce to the men and women of our time" the "message of hope" of the Risen Lord. We are able "to undertake acts of solidarity and welcome, and feed the universal desire for peace and the aspiration for an environment free from degradation." May the Virgin Mary "intercede especially for the persecuted and oppressed Christian communities that are called to a more difficult and courageous testimony." Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Asserting the "value of life . . . is already starting to rise," Pope Francis said in his address to the pilgrims who had gathered St Peter's Square for the Regina Caeli, the Marian prayer recited in lieu of the Angelus during Easter celebrations. "We shall be men and women of the resurrection," he added, "if, in the midst of events that trouble the world and the worldliness that keeps away from God, we are able to undertake acts of solidarity and welcome, and feed the universal desire for peace and the aspiration for an environment free from degradation. These are shared and human signs that, inspired and sustained by faith in the Risen Lord, can acquire an efficacy far greater than our capacities. Yes indeed, Christ is alive and active in history through his Holy Spirit: he redeems our miseries, reaches every human heart, and gives hope to anyone who is oppressed and suffering." Earlier, speaking about today's Gospel, which refers to invitation of the angel to the women at the tomb ("Then go quickly and tell his disciples, He has risen from the dead", Mt, 28:7), Francis noted, "we also feel directed at us the invitation to 'act quickly' and 'go out' to announce the message of hope to the men and women of our time. Ever since the dawn of the third day, when the crucified Jesus rose, the last word is not death, but life. " Finally, "May the Virgin Mary, the silent witness of the death and resurrection of her Son Jesus, help us to be clear signs of the Risen Christ amid the events of the world, so that those who are in distress facing difficulties may not remain victims of pessimism, but find in us so many brothers and sisters who offer their support and consolation. May our Mother help us believe strongly in the resurrection of Jesus, the wonderful mystery of salvation, and in his ability to transform hearts and lives. May she intercede especially for the persecuted and oppressed Christian communities that are called to a more difficult and courageous testimony." After the Regina Caeli prayer, amid the greetings, the pontiff said: "Take every good opportunity to bear witness to the peace of the Risen Lord."







During the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis invited all the faithful "to 'act quickly' and 'go out' to announce to the men and women of our time" the "message of hope" of the Risen Lord. We are able “to undertake acts of solidarity and welcome, and feed the universal desire for peace and the aspiration for an environment free from degradation.” May the Virgin Mary "intercede especially for the persecuted and oppressed Christian communities that are called to a more difficult and courageous testimony."



