» 01/01/2017, 11.52
VATICAN
Pope: Celebrating the Holy Mother of God reminds us that we have a Mother; we are not orphans
Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God and the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis indicates the "motherhood of Mary," as an antidote to the "spiritual orphan hood" that destroys our sense of belonging to a family, to a people. "Mothers are the strongest antidote to our individualistic and selfish tendencies, against our closures and apathy". "That look that frees us from orphan hood ... reminds us that we are brothers, that I belong to you, you belong to me, that we are of the same flesh."
12/12/2016 VATICAN - PEACE
Pope's Message for Peace 2017: Nonviolence, a style of politics for peace
In the Message for the 50th World Day of Peace, Pope Francis says that nonviolence is the most reasonable choice; violence is illusory. The Gospel of loving our enemy is "the magna carta of Christian nonviolence." The testimony of Mother Teresa, Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Pope John Paul II. "No religion is terrorist." "The policies of nonviolence must begin within the walls of the house and then spread to the whole human family." The eight beatitudes, a nonviolence manual for political and religious leaders, business owners, executives and media. The new dicastery for Integral Human Development open to collaboration with all.
27/08/2016 VATICAN
Pope's Message for Peace 2017: " Non-Violence: A Style of Politics for Peace"
The title of the message to be published by the end of this year is released. Non-violence is not only a moral refusal but is also a " realistic way to overcome armed conflicts." Dialogue and negotiations must be based on the common dignity of the parties and on the force of what is right. The message will slam "Third World War in pieces", and call for action against the illegal arms trade.
01/01/2006 VATICAN WORLD PEACE DAY 2006
Pope tells UN and governments that the world needs to switch on its courage to build peace
Benedict XVI reiterates the link between peace, truth and faith in God on Wolrd Peace Day. Peace is a permanent mission for Christians.
15/03/2016 VATICAN
Pope: Mother Teresa to be proclaimed saint on 4 September, in Rome
Francis’ decision came in today’s ordinary public consistory for the canonisation of the blessed. The life of the "little sister" devoted to the poorest of the poor went from a shack in a Kolkata slum to a Nobel Peace Prize and global reach of the Missionaries of Charity.
01/01/2008 VATICAN
The frail Child, born of the Virgin Mother, is the Prince of Peace, says Pope
In the first Mass of 2008 Benedict XVI refers to his Message for the World Day of peace. He reiterates that a commitment to the family founded on the marriage between a man and a woman is the basis of peace in the world. But such peace must be invoked. In Mary’s school, the school of the Mother of God, we learn to be peace operators and witnesses to the Prince of Peace.
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
26/12/2016 VATICAN
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
29/12/2016 INDONESIA
25/12/2016 VATICAN
27/12/2016 YEMEN - INDIA
28/12/2016 VATICAN
