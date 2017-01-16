|
VATICAN
Pope: Christ’s priesthood, he forgave sins, intercedes for us and will return to take us with Him
The three stages of the "wonder" of the priesthood of Christ. "The Lord forgives everything if we open our heart a little", "but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven."
04/06/2014 VATICAN
Pope: The piety gifted us by the Holy Spirit is not pietism, no to "false piety”
At the general audience, Francis continues his series on the gifts of the Holy Spirit speaking of mercy, which "indicates our belonging to God". "If the gift of piety makes us grow in our relationship and communion with God and leads us to live as His children, at the same time it helps us to pour this love out on others and recognize them as brothers and sisters”.
13/05/2013 VATICAN
Pope: the Holy Spirit, the "unknown of our faith," is "God reminding us" of our salvation
During the Mass celebrated this morning, Francis reflects on the remarks of a group of Christians from Ephesus: "we have not even heard that there is a Holy Spirit." Even today, "many Christians do not know who the Holy Spirit is, what the Holy Spirit is." The Spirit is "God active in us," a "God who helps us remember" who "awakens our memory." Jesus himself says to the Apostles before Pentecost: the Spirit that God will send in my name, "will remind you of everything I have said."
08/05/2013 VATICAN
Pope: the Holy Spirit tells us that God loves us "like a father"
At the general audience, Francis speaks of the Third Person of the Trinity, "an inexhaustible source of God's life in us", "living water" promised in abundance and forever by Jesus, and guides us on the path of love, mercy and forgiveness. "Do we act according to God? Or do we let ourselves be guided by so many other things that are not really God?" is the question everyone should answer in their heart.
10/05/2016 13:50:00 VATICAN
Pope: Missionaries, "heroes", ready to "burn up their lives" for evangelization
"I would like to say to say to the young men and women of today who do not feel at ease with themselves – I am not so happy with this culture of consumerism, narcissism ...': To look to the horizon!, Look there… look to these missionaries! '. Pray to the Holy Spirit to compel them to go far, to 'burn' with life ".
18/05/2014 VATICAN
Pope: conflicts in the Church can be solved through "discussion and prayer," not idle chat, envy and jealousy"
"Problems are not solved by pretending they do not exist." The apostles chose men capable of providing charity, "not because they were business experts, but because they were honest men of good reputation, filled with the Holy Spirit."
|
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
|
