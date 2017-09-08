|
|
» 09/14/2017, 17.28
VATICAN
Pope: Christ cannot be reduced to that status of "spiritual master", nor can we lose hope in salvation
On the day dedicated to the Exaltation of the Cross, Francis stressed how the latter represents a "mystery of love," one that is not easy to understand. When he wants to explain it to Nicodemus, as in today’s gospel, Jesus uses two verbs "to go up" and "come down". "Jesus came down from Heaven to bring all of us up to Heaven."
|
|
