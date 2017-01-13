|
» 01/19/2017, 14.32
VATICAN
Pope: Christian life is a struggle, because the Father draws us to Jesus but "another pulls us the other way”
"Jesus came to destroy Satan! To destroy his influence on our hearts. " "If you want to go forward," you have to fight! Feel the heart that struggles, because Jesus will win. " "We ask the Lord to be Christians who are able to discern what's going on in our heart and choose the right path on which the Father draws us to Jesus."
See also
22/12/2014 VATICAN
Pope: the 15 "diseases" of the Curia, from careerism to "gossip", from pomposity to accumulation of wealth
In a speech entitled "The Roman Curia and the Body of Christ", Francis lists a "catalogue" of "curial diseases" that "weaken our service to the Lord." You can not live without "a relationship with Christ that is vital, personal, authentic and solid." "The closer we are to God the more we are united among ourselves." An examination of conscience is needed.
03/05/2016 13:36:00 VATICAN
Pope: There are many Christians who are "mummified" or "vagabond" or "stubborn" or, finally, "halfway"
There are many "confused" Christians who do not follow the only "right path" that is Jesus. "How am I on this Christian journey? Standing still, on the wrong road, hanging around, only stopping for things that I like or following Jesus who said 'I am the way!'? Let us ask the Holy Spirit to teach us to walk the right path, forever! And when you get tired, take a little refreshment and carry on. Let us ask for this grace. "
09/01/2017 12:12:00 VATICAN
Pope: Christian life is simple, know, worship and follow Jesus
"This is the center of our life: Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is manifest, has shown himself to us, we are invited to know him, to recognize him, in life, in so many circumstances of life, recognizing Jesus, knowing Jesus. "
12/01/2017 15:45:00 VATICAN
Pope: "our life is today: now or never", tomorrow there is eternity
"Today cannot be repeated: This is life. And the heart, an open heart, open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not seduced by the sins. "
15/12/2016 14:38:00 VATICAN
For the pope, the sick are always people with inalienable dignity
In his message for the 25th World Day of the Sick, Pope Francis said that “the infirm and the suffering desire not only to be healed, but also to live a truly Christian life, even to the point of offering it as authentic missionary disciples of Christ.”
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
