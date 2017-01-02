|
VATICAN
Pope: Christian life is simple, know, worship and follow Jesus
"This is the center of our life: Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is manifest, has shown himself to us, we are invited to know him, to recognize him, in life, in so many circumstances of life, recognizing Jesus, knowing Jesus. "
|
