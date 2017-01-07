

» 01/13/2017, 15.53



VATICAN Pope: Church must listen to "the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism" of young people



Francis writes a Letter to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". Online questionnaire for young people announced. Vatican City (AsiaNews) - The Church wishes to listen to "the voice of the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism "of young people to be able to be close to them in building their future, urging them not to be afraid to listen to" the Spirit who suggests bold choices, do not delay when the conscience is asking you to take risks to follow the Master ", writes Pope Francis in a "Letter to the Youth" to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". He writes “I am reminded of the words which God spoke to Abraham: “Go from your country and your kindred and your father's house to the land that I will show you.” (Gen 12.1). These words are now also addressed to you. They are words of a Father who invites you to “go”, to set out towards a future which is unknown but one which will surely lead to fulfilment, a future towards which He Himself accompanies you. I invite you to hear God's voice resounding in your heart through the breath of the Holy Spirit”. “I would also remind you of the words that Jesus once said to the disciples who asked him: “Teacher [...] where are you staying?” He replied, “Come and see” (Jn 1:38). Jesus looks at you and invites you to go with him. Dear young people, have you noticed this look towards you? Have you heard this voice? Have you felt this urge to undertake this journey? I am sure that, despite the noise and confusion seemingly prevalent in the world, this call continues to resonate in the depths of your heart so as to open it to joy in its fullness. This will be possible to the extent that, even with professional guides, you will learn how to undertake a journey of discernment to discover God's plan in your life. Even when the journey is uncertain and you fall, God, rich in mercy, will extend his hand to pick you up”. The Pope reflects on young people’s desire to change this for the better, “and youthful hearts, which do not tolerate injustice and cannot bow to a “throw-away culture” nor give in to the globalization of indifference”. “A better world can be built also as a result of your efforts, your desire to change and your generosity. Do not be afraid to listen to the Spirit who proposes bold choices; do not delay when your conscience asks you to take risks in following the Master. The Church also wishes to listen to your voice, your sensitivities and your faith; even your doubts and your criticism. Make your voice heard, let it resonate in communities and let it be heard by your shepherds of souls”. Two questionnaires on the reality of young people today The document referred to by the Pope, has a consultative purpose. It is addressed primarily to the bishops and contains a questionnaire. A second questionnaire, directly aimed at young people, was also announced. This second consultation will be posted online. The answers to the two questionnaires will be the basis for drawing up the working document or Instrumentum laboris of the Synod. The analysis of this reality starts from the consideration that A rapid process of change and transformation is the main characteristic of contemporary societies and cultures", which is " is creating a situation of fluidity and uncertainty never before experienced. Without judging a priori whether this state of affairs is a problem or an opportunity." In this world, with a culture based on “science”, many societies are increasingly multicultural and multi-religious. " In particular, the presence of different religious traditions is a challenge and an opportunity. The situation can lead to uncertainty and the temptation of relativism, but, at the same time, can provide for increased possibilities for fruitful dialogue and mutual enrichment. From the vantage point of faith, the situation is seen as a sign of our times, requiring greater listening, respect and dialogue". In this general framework of uncertainty, " young people have a need for persons of reference, who are close-by, credible, consistent and honest, in addition to places and occasions for testing their ability to relate to others (both adults and peers) and dealing with their feelings and emotions. Young people look for persons of reference who are able to express empathy and offer them support, encouragement and help in recognizing their limits, but without making them feel they are being judged. " Figures to be found not only in the family, and not only among adults. " Young people, cautious by nature of those who are outside their circle of personal relationships, oftentimes nourish mistrust, indifference or anger towards institutions. This is not just about society but increasingly affects educational institutions and the Church as an institution. They would like the Church to be closer to people and more attentive to social issues, but realize that this will not happen immediately. All this takes place in a context where sectarian membership and religious practice more and more characterize young people. Though young people are not in open “opposition”, they learn to live “without” the God presented by the Gospel and “without” the Church and to rely on alternative and minimally-institutionalized forms of religion and spirituality or to take refuge in sects or religious experiences with a strong affiliation. In many places, the presence of the Church is becoming less widespread and, consequently, more difficult to encounter, while the dominant culture is the bearer of needs oftentimes at odds with Gospel values, whether it be elements of their tradition or the local reality of globalization, which is characterized by consumerism and an overemphasis on the individual”. In this context of fluidity and insecurity the very idea that one choice necessarily leads to the rejection of another tends to be refuted. "He refuses to build a personal journey of life means giving up along different roads in the future:" Today I choose this, tomorrow we'll see. " In emotional relationships just as in the world of work the horizon consists of always reversible options rather than definitive choices". "This situation makes particularly urgent the promotion of personal skills by putting them at the service of a solid plan for common growth. Young people appreciate the choice of working together in real projects which measure their ability to get results, of exercising leadership directed to improving the environment in which they live and of seeking opportunities to acquire and refine, in a practical way, useful skills for life and work". "Meeting", "accompanying" and "taking care" of young people A central point in the document is the Churches’ desire to "meet", "accompany" and "take care" of young people, "starting with the faith". "Faith, because participation in the way of seeing of Jesus", "is the source of vocational discernment", through which they learn how to make “fundamental choices in life, starting from an awareness that some of these choices are permanent " Since then “to believe is to listen to the Spirit and, with all one’s powers of mind and emotion, to dialogue with the Word, who is the Way, the Truth and the Life (cf. Jn 14:6) and to learn to trust in the Word, “embodying It” in the concrete instances of everyday life, in moments when the cross is encountered and when one experiences the joy in seeing the signs of resurrection, just as the “beloved disciple” did. This challenge must be faced by each Christian community and the individual believer." And "a decision needs to be proven by facts to see whether it is a right decision." " A choice cannot remain imprisoned in an interiority which is likely to remain virtual or unrealistic — a real danger accentuated in contemporary culture — but is called to be translated into action, to take flesh, to embark on a path, accepting the risk of a confrontation with the reality which caused the desires and emotions. Other desires and emotions will arise in this stage; “recognizing” and “interpreting” them will allow the possibility of seeing whether the decision is good or whether it is advisable to re- evaluate it. Consequently, “going out” is important, even with the fear of making a mistake, which, as previously seen, can be crippling". “As for all important things in life, vocational discernment is a long process unfolding over time, during which one continues to monitor the signs used by the Lord to indicate and specify a vocation that is very personal and unique. " For the Church, however, this involves attention to pastoral activity, that is, the subjects, the places and instruments of vocational accompaniment. The Church calls on the young "to help identify the most effective ways today to announce the Good News". This, after all is the purpose of the questionnaire – the one addressed to the bishops – on which the document concludes. In it, among other things, asks “In what manner does the Church listen to the lived situations of young people? What are the main challenges and most significant opportunities for young people in your country / countries today? What kinds and places of group gatherings of youth, institutionalized or otherwise, have a major success within the Church, and why?", "What do young people really ask of the Church in your country / countries today?". Again: " How can World Youth Days or other national or international events become a part of ordinary pastoral practice? In what manner is your diocese planning experiences for the pastoral vocational programme for young people? How much time and in what manner do clergy and other formators provide for personal spiritual guidance?". The last set of questions is differentiated by continent. For Asia, for example, it asks, Why and how do religious gatherings by those who are non-Catholic exercise an attraction on young people? In what way can the values of a local culture be combined with Christian teaching, while also giving importance to popular piety? How is the language used in a young people’s world incorporated in the pastoral care of young people, especially in the media, sports and music? ". (FP) e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Pope: Church must listen to "the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism" of young people Middle East South Asia Central Asia South East Asia North Asia South West Asia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Brunei Myanmar Bhutan Afghanistan Armenia Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa East Asia

Francis writes a Letter to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". Online questionnaire for young people announced.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

05/01/2017 12:38:00 VATICAN

Pope: We need a vocational culture, "with wide horizons and the breath of communion"

"To be credible and be in touch with young people, priority must be given to listening, knowing how to 'waste time' in welcoming their questions and their desires. Your testimony will be more persuasive if, with joy and truth, you know how to speak of the beauty, the amazement and wonder of being in love with God".



27/07/2013 BRAZIL - VATICAN

WYD: Pope, bishops and priests must educate the young about the mission

Pope Francis celebrates Mass with a thousand bishops attending the WYD. As a young priest, he wanted to be a missionary in faraway Japan. Proclaiming the Gospel does not mean "simply to open the door in welcome". It also means going "out through that door to seek and meet people! Let us courageously look to their pastoral needs, beginning [. . .] with those who are farthest away, [. . .] those who do not usually go to church."



30/07/2016 23:22:00 POLAND – VATICAN – WYD

Pope calls on young people to be the protagonists of history, following Jesus, "the Lord of the risk"

Before a million young people gathered for the vigil in Krakow, Pope Francis called on them to answer in person Jesus’ call to change the world. To do so, they must avoid nodding off, as well as growing drowsy and dull by consumerism and sofa-happiness. Adults should heed the courage and risk taking attitude of the young. A young Polish woman, a Syrian woman from Aleppo and an ex drug addict from Paraguay told poignant stories.



06/04/2006 VATICAN

Nazism's culture of death made me discover my vocation

Meeting youth, Benedict XVI talked about his vocation that grew out of love for liturgy and theology. The pope went down with youth to the tomb of John Paul II.



09/10/2015 SYNOD

Pope calls on the international community to provide effective help to the Middle East

“We are painfully struck and we follow with great concern what is happening in Syria, in Iraq, in Jerusalem and the West Bank, where we see an escalation of violence that involves innocent civilians and continues to fuel a humanitarian crisis of enormous proportions.”







