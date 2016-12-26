|
» 01/01/2017, 12.35
VATICAN
Pope: Close in prayer to Turkish people following grave Istanbul attack
At the Angelus Pope Francis prays for the 39 dead and 69 wounded in the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. People of good will united against terrorism. Saying "no" to "hatred and violence and 'yes' to fraternity and reconciliation." "This year will be good to the extent that each of us, with God's help, tries to do good every day." A prayer to the Mother of God for the new year.
01/01/2017 11:52:00 VATICAN
Pope: Celebrating the Holy Mother of God reminds us that we have a Mother; we are not orphans
Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God and the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis indicates the "motherhood of Mary," as an antidote to the "spiritual orphan hood" that destroys our sense of belonging to a family, to a people. "Mothers are the strongest antidote to our individualistic and selfish tendencies, against our closures and apathy". "That look that frees us from orphan hood ... reminds us that we are brothers, that I belong to you, you belong to me, that we are of the same flesh."
27/08/2016 13:04:00 VATICAN
Pope's Message for Peace 2017: " Non-Violence: A Style of Politics for Peace"
The title of the message to be published by the end of this year is released. Non-violence is not only a moral refusal but is also a " realistic way to overcome armed conflicts." Dialogue and negotiations must be based on the common dignity of the parties and on the force of what is right. The message will slam "Third World War in pieces", and call for action against the illegal arms trade.
29/06/2016 14:54:00 VATICAN
Pope speaks about Peter and Paul, lights of the east and west, appeals after Istanbul attack
At the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis talks about the two apostles who brought the faith to Rome. “They still want to carry Jesus, his merciful love, his consolation, his peace.” The pontiff welcomed the ecumenical delegation from Constantinople, as well as Chinese Catholics. Sharing the sorrow, he prays for the Turkish people after the Istanbul airport attack.
01/01/2006 VATICAN WORLD PEACE DAY 2006
Pope tells UN and governments that the world needs to switch on its courage to build peace
Benedict XVI reiterates the link between peace, truth and faith in God on Wolrd Peace Day. Peace is a permanent mission for Christians.
29/11/2014 VATICAN - TURKEY
Pope: in Turkey, in the quest for Christian unity be led by the Holy Spirit
"Only the Holy Spirit is able to kindle diversity, multiplicity and, at the same time, bring about unity. When we try to create diversity, but are closed within our own particular and exclusive ways of seeing things, we create division. When we try to create unity through our own human designs, we end up with uniformity and homogenization".
