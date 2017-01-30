|
» 02/05/2017, 13.55
VATICAN
Pope: Day for Life in the wake of St. Theresa of Calcutta, to counter throw away logic and population decline
At the Angelus Pope Francis expresses unity with the Italian bishops. "Every life is sacred." "Both the child about to be born and the person who is going to die." Christians must "be the light and salt in your daily life environment". "Keep away from the pollutants germs of selfishness, envy, slander". Our communities must shine "as places of welcome, solidarity and reconciliation".
See also
20/10/2008 VATICAN
Pope: doctors must always defend patient's dignity, even if he is incurable
Benedict XVI highlights the centrality of the mutual trust between patient and doctor, which makes any attempt at interference "suspect." The protection of patient self-determination, the risks of individualism, and the responsibility of "proposing treatment aimed at the true good of the sick person."
15/11/2014 VATICAN
Pope: Abortion, euthanasia and test tube children are false compassion, life is always sacred
Addressing the Catholic Doctors Association, Francis describes healthcare as "a real lay apostolate." "The Gospel - the Pope said - goes beyond the Hippocratic Oath: love life at all times, especially when it requires special care and attention. Fidelity to the Gospel of life and respect for it as a gift from God sometimes requires brave choices".
30/05/2015 VATICAN
Pope: Euthanasia and abortion, attacks on human life equal to war and terrorism
Francis receives participants in the meeting sponsored by the Science and Life Association in audience: "I see your association as hands reaching out to other hands to sustain life." A just society "recognizes the primary right to life from conception to its natural end," but "must also go further and reflect on the use we make of it."
01/02/2004 vatican
Governments must promote pro-life policies
08/01/2006 VATICAN
Pope urges rediscovery of joy in being "new men" created by baptism
On the day commemorating Jesus' Baptism, Benedict XVI called on 60,000 people in St Peter's Square for the Angelus to "testify to it with worthy life conduct."
