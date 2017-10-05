|
VATICAN
Pope: Eastern Christians, victims of the "spread of international terrorism"
Francis celebrates the centenary of the founding of the Pontifical Oriental Institute and the Congregation for the Oriental Churches. Created during the World War and while "another World War is in progress, albeit piecemeal". An "eminently ecumenical" horizon. "God does not forget His children, His memory is for the righteous, for those who suffer, who are oppressed and who are wondering why," yet they never cease to trust in the Lord. "
|
