» 11/03/2017, 13.21
VATICAN
Pope: Even in the face of death, the Christian remains "a man of hope"
At Mass in suffrage of the cardinals and bishops who died during the year, Francis recalls that "the awakening from death is not in itself a return to life": "many" will awaken. “Yet awakening from death is not in itself a return to life: some will awake for eternal life, others for everlasting shame. Death makes definitive the “crossroads” which even now, in this world, stands before us: the way of life, with God, or the way of death, far from him”.
