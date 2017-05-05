|
VATICAN
Pope: God's People, and everyone one of us, is on a journey "towards the fullness of time"
This path is "to understand, to deepen our understanding of the person of Jesus, to deepen our faith" and also to "understand morality, the commandments." And something that "once seemed normal, that it was not a sin, it is a mortal sin today", such as slavery or is "inadmissible", such as the death penalty or religious wars.
