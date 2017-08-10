|
VATICAN
Pope: God, although disappointed by our errors, does not go back on his word and does not take revenge
In the Angelus, Pope Francis emphasised "the great novelty of Christianity". In a story "also marked by betrayal and rejections,” God “continues to put into circulation the ‘new wine’ of his vineyard, namely mercy.” We must “be everywhere, especially on the margins of society, the vine that the Lord has planted for the good of all."
See also
10/10/2016 09:57:00 CHINA-FRANCE
Chinese sommeliers beats the French in a taste contest
They won first place by identifying six red and six white wines, the area of origin, grape variety, vintage, etc.. China steps up grape cultivation, with European experts that help improve the quality.
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
