08 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/08/2017, 12.57

    VATICAN

    Pope: God, although disappointed by our errors, does not go back on his word and does not take revenge



    In the Angelus, Pope Francis emphasised "the great novelty of Christianity". In a story "also marked by betrayal and rejections,” God “continues to put into circulation the ‘new wine’ of his vineyard, namely mercy.” We must “be everywhere, especially on the margins of society, the vine that the Lord has planted for the good of all."

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – God, "disappointed by our errors and our sins, does not go back on his word, does not stop and above all he does not take revenge," said Pope Francis, speaking today to the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square for the Angelus.

    In his address, the pontiff stressed that this is "the great novelty of Christianity”, evident in the parable of the murderous vineyard tenants, which constitutes the Gospel in today's Mass (Matthew 21: 33- 43, 27th Sunday, Liturgical Year A).

    The parable tells the story of a landowner who entrusts his vineyards to tenants who at some point "refused to hand over the produce," and went so far as to kill the landowner’s servants and his son.

    "This story allegorically illustrates those reproaches that the Prophets had made about the history of Israel. It is a story that belongs to us: it is about the covenant that God sought to establish with humanity and to which he also called us to participate. However, the story of the covenant, like every love story, has its positive moments but is also marked by betrayal and rejections."

    "To understand how God the Father responded to the rejections opposed to his love and his proposal of covenant, the Gospel passage puts a question in the landowner’s mouth: 'What will the owner of the vineyard do to those tenants when he comes?' See 40). This question underscores that God’s disappointment with men’s wicked behaviour is not the final word!"

    "Through ‘rejected stones’, and Christ is the first stone that builders rejected in situations of weakness and sin, God continues to put into circulation the ‘new wine’ from his vineyard, namely mercy. There is only one impediment before God’s obstinate and tender will, namely our arrogance and conceit, which sometimes become violence as well."

    "The urgency of responding with good fruits to the calling of the Lord, who calls us to become his vineyard, helps us understand what is new and original in Christianity. It is not so much the sum of precepts and moral rules, but it is first of all a proposal of love that God, through Jesus, has made and continues to make to humanity."

    Finally, "Let us invoke the intercession of the Most Holy Mary to help us be, everywhere, especially on the margins of society, the vine that the Lord has planted for the good of all."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    angelus
    pope francis
    vengeance
    forgiveness
    mercy
    murderous vineyard tenants
    vine











    See also

    10/10/2016 09:57:00 CHINA-FRANCE
    Chinese sommeliers beats the French in a taste contest

    They won first place by identifying six red and six white wines, the area of ​​origin, grape variety, vintage, etc.. China steps up grape cultivation, with European experts that help improve the quality.

     
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.