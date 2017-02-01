|
|
» 02/07/2017, 13.46
VATICAN
Pope: God gave man His DNA, made him lord of creation and gave him woman to accompany him
There are three of the greatest gifts to man at creation. "We ask for the grace to keep this identity of children, to work on the gift he has given us and carry on with our work, and the grace to learn to love more each day."
