|
|
» 11/06/2017, 13.23
VATICAN
Pope: God is faithful, He responds to our sins with mercy
The gifts God makes are "irrevocable", so is "the gift of election, promise, and covenant." "Each of us is an elected one, an elect of God. Each one of us brings a promise that the Lord has made." "I think it would do all of us good today to think about our election, the promises the Lord has made to us, and how I live this covenant with the Lord."
See also
03/04/2016 11:52:00 VATICAN
Pope Francis:The Gospel of mercy, an open book to be written with concrete acts of love
On Divine Mercy Sunday, Francis asks all the faithful to become "living writers of the Gospel" by practicing the spiritual and corporal works of mercy, "the hallmarks of the Christian life”. To be "apostles of mercy" by touching and soothing the wounds "also present today in body and soul of so many brothers and sisters". The Church is "the bearer of peace" of the Risen One, a peace "that does not divide but unites."
10/08/2016 11:50:00 VATICAN
Pope: At the Holy Door, Jesus says "Arise!". "With my heart healed I do works of mercy"
At the general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis compares the miracle of the widow of Nain to the change every person undergoes passing through the Holy Door. "Drawing towards the Door of Mercy, everyone knows they are drawing close to the door of the merciful heart of God, of Jesus". “This is the door where the suffering of humanity encounters the compassion of God". From a change of "heart" to the "hands" that perform "acts of mercy". Holy Doors are both "inward" and "outward bound".
06/04/2017 15:10:00 VATICAN
Pope: "stop ten minutes" to look at our own history to discover the beauty of God's love
The Lord is faithful forever. This is demonstrated by the story of Abraham, a man of faith and hope, "a dreamer" who has always obeyed and saw the fulfillment of the promises.
17/08/2016 13:59:00 VATICAN
Pope. Jesus "feeds us" to make us "a visible sign of God's mercy"
At the general audience in Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis speaks of the miracle of the loaves. "Jesus performs a miracle, but the miracle of faith, prayer, stirred by compassion and love". "While the Eucharist that we celebrate nourishes us of Christ, transforming us little by little into the body of Christ and spiritual food for our brothers". His greeting to pilgrims from the Middle East and China.
10/10/2017 14:24:00 VATICAN
Pope: the 'rigid' forget that God's justice is manifest in His becoming mercy, becoming forgiveness
"God's omnipotence is seen, manifested above all in His mercy and forgiveness." "It is not easy to understand God's mercy, it is not easy. It takes so much prayer to understand this, because it is a grace. "
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
30/10/2017 INDIA
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
30/10/2017 SOUTH KOREA " CHINA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
30/10/2017 IRAQ
01/11/2017 VATICAN
31/10/2017 VATICAN
31/10/2017 INDIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®