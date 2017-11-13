|
VATICAN - MYANMAR
Pope: In Myanmar, I come to encourage every effort to build harmony (Video)
Francis’ video message on the eve of his November 26 to 30 journey. "I come to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, a message of reconciliation, forgiveness and peace".
22/03/2013 VATICAN
Pope: there is no true peace without truth
In his first meeting with the diplomatic corps, Francis explains why he chose the name of the Saint of Assisi. Love for the poor, not just the materially poor, but also those who are victims of a "dictatorship of relativism." "The dialogue between us should help to build bridges connecting all people, in such a way that everyone can see in the other not an enemy, not a rival, but a brother or sister." “It is not possible to build bridges between people while forgetting God. But the converse is also true: it is not possible to establish true links with God, while ignoring other people." For this reason it is important to intensify dialogue between the different religions primarily with Islam
04/03/2016 20:19:00 VATICAN
Pope: pastors should vet the “inflexibility" that hinders those who approach the confessional
Francis celebrated a penitential liturgy during which he was confessed and confessed some of the faithful. "How easy and misguided it is to believe that life depends on what we have, on our successes and on the approval we receive; to believe that the economy is only for profit and consumption; that personal desires are more important than social responsibility! When we only look to ourselves, we become blind, lifeless and self-centred, devoid of joy and true freedom.”
21/09/2017 17:01:00 VATICAN
Pope: the mafia is the result of corruption, inequalities, poverty, and deviant politics
Organised crime is fought at the political and economic levels against a financial system that “is now sovereign over democratic rules”. This requires “the construction of a new civil conscience [. . .] and working towards a new way of being citizens, including care and responsibility for others and for the common good”.
13/07/2006 VATICAN
Pope: human being is the heart of peace
This is the theme chosen by Benedict XVI for the fortieth World Day of Peace, which will be marked on 1 January.
23/11/2006 VATICAN
Peace in Holy Land, shared commitment towards unity of Catholics and Anglicans
The Pope and Anglican Archbishop, who met today in the Vatican, did not hide the difficulties and "challenges" standing in the way of the quest for full communion, but they reiterated their desire to persevere in this quest. A common declaration was issued 40 years after the historic encounter between Pope Paul VI and Anglican Archbishop Ramsey.
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
Saad Hariri’s interview tears confirm the doubts of the Lebanese
