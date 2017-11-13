Vatican City (AsiaNews) - " I come to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, a message of reconciliation, forgiveness and peace " and "with a spirit of respect and encouragement for every endeavour to build harmony and cooperation in service to the common good ". These are the goals that Pope Francis proposes for his upcoming Apostolic Journey to Myanmar from November 26 to 30, which he himself has indicated in a video message.

"Dear friends – are his words - as I prepare to visit Myanmar, I want to send a word of greeting and friendship to all her people. I am looking forward to meeting you.

I come to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, a message of reconciliation, forgiveness and peace. My visit wants to confirm the Catholic community of Myanmar in its faith in God and witness to the Gospel, which teaches the dignity of every man and woman and commands us to open our hearts to others, especially the poor and those in need.

At the same time, I would like to visit the Nation with a spirit of respect and encouragement for every endeavour to build harmony and cooperation in serving the common good. We live in a time when believers and people of goodwill desire to grow in mutual understanding and respect, and to support each other as members of the one human family. Because we are all children of God.

I know that many in Myanmar are working hard to prepare for my visit, and I thank them. I ask each one of you to pray that the days in which I am with you can be a source of hope and encouragement for everyone. On you and your families I invoke the divine blessings of joy and peace! See you soon!"