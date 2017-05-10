|
|
» 10/05/2017, 13.54
VATICAN - IRAQ
Pope: Iraq needs "a process of national reconciliation"
Francis, receiving the participants in the Chaldean Synod urges them to "be builders of unity ". For some regions of Iraq "a tragic page has come to an end" and in the current context there are "new uncertainties about the future". "Difficulties that still remain despite what has been done in the reconstruction work especially on the Nineveh Plain."
|
