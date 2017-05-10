Vatican City (AsiaNews) - In Iraq there is a need for "a process of national reconciliation" and the Chaldean Church must "build unity" in a country in which issues of primary importance must be tackled, including "forced migration of Christians, the reconstruction of the villages, the return of displaced persons, the particular law of the Church, the liturgical question and the vocational outreach”. This was Pope Francis’ reflection this morning as he met with participants at the Synod of the Chaldean Church in Rome.

"I take this opportunity," the Pope told them, "to greet, through you, the faithful of the beloved Iraqi land, hardly tried, sharing hope for the recent news of a resumption of life and activity in regions and cities so far subjected to painful and violent oppression. May the mercy of God soothe the wounds of war that plague the hearts of your communities so that they can finally be restored."

Pope Francis exhorted members of the Chaldean Church to "work as unity builders", "promoting dialogue and collaboration among all actors in public life, helping to facilitate the return of displaced persons and to improve divisions and contrasts between brothers. For some regions of Iraq, he added, "a tragic page has ended" and in the current context there are "new uncertainties about the future". "There is a need for a national reconciliation process - the Pope pointed out - "My wish - he said - is that the strength of mind, hope, and the abundance of labourers that distinguish them never be lacking. Stay true to your intent not to yield to discouragement in the face of the difficulties that are still remaining despite what has been done in the reconstruction work especially on the Plain of Nineveh. "

The Pontiff called on Church leaders to promote "communion and fraternity with the communities of the Latin rite to give the faithful good testimony without spreading divisions and disagreements”.