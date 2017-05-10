05 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/05/2017, 13.54

    VATICAN - IRAQ

    Pope: Iraq needs "a process of national reconciliation"



    Francis, receiving the participants in the Chaldean Synod urges them to "be builders of unity ". For some regions of Iraq "a tragic page has come to an end" and in the current context there are "new uncertainties about the future". "Difficulties that still remain despite what has been done in the reconstruction work especially on the Nineveh Plain."

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - In Iraq there is a need for "a process of national reconciliation" and the Chaldean Church must "build unity" in a country in which issues of primary importance must be tackled, including "forced migration of Christians, the reconstruction of the villages, the return of displaced persons, the particular law of the Church, the liturgical question and the vocational outreach”.  This was Pope Francis’ reflection this morning as he met with participants at the Synod of the Chaldean Church in Rome.

    "I take this opportunity," the Pope told them, "to greet, through you, the faithful of the beloved Iraqi land, hardly tried, sharing hope for the recent news of a resumption of life and activity in regions and cities so far subjected to painful and violent oppression. May the mercy of God soothe the wounds of war that plague the hearts of your communities so that they can finally be restored."

    Pope Francis exhorted members of the Chaldean Church to "work as unity builders", "promoting dialogue and collaboration among all actors in public life, helping to facilitate the return of displaced persons and to improve divisions and contrasts between brothers. For some regions of Iraq, he added, "a tragic page has ended" and in the current context there are "new uncertainties about the future". "There is a need for a national reconciliation process - the Pope pointed out - "My wish - he said - is that the strength of mind, hope, and the abundance of labourers that distinguish them never be lacking. Stay true to your intent not to yield to discouragement in the face of the difficulties that are still remaining despite what has been done in the reconstruction work especially on the Plain of Nineveh. "

    The Pontiff called on Church leaders to promote "communion and fraternity with the communities of the Latin rite to give the faithful good testimony without spreading divisions and disagreements”.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Vatican
    Iraq
    Pope Francis
    Chaldeans
    reconciliation
    unity
    Nineveh











    See also

    08/06/2007 IRAQ
    Kidnapped Chaldean Priest : No to the Niniveh plain ethnic project
    Opposition to the “Assyrian” ghetto to save Iraq’s persecuted Christians today finds a qualified representative: Fr. Saad Hanna Sirop, one of the first Chaldean priests to have been kidnapped in Baghdad, and for whose release Benedict XVI intervened. A victim of Iraq’s violent anti Christian persecution, he too views the idea of an ethnic-religious enclave as diametrically opposed to Iraq’s history and the purpose of evangelization. Moreover, Fr. Saad maintains that the project’s real aim is not protection of the Chaldean and Assyrian Christians, but to protect ambitious “personal and economic interests”.

    12/11/2005 VATICAN - IRAQ
    The Pope encourages "all Iraqis" to proceed towards peace and reconciliation

    Benedict XVI received Emmanuel III Delly, the Patriarch of Babylon for the Chaldeans, together with bishops who participated in the special Synod of Chaldean Bishops. The importance of reform of the liturgy was highlighted.



    04/07/2017 12:46:00 IRAQ
    Baghdad Patriarch: The post-ISIS future of Nineveh is in the hands of locals

    In a note shared with Iraqi bishops, Mar Sako outlines the prospects of the Nineveh Plain after the devastation inflicted by the Islamic state. The indigenous peoples of the region have the task of rebuilding politically, socially and humanly. Christians and Muslims are jointly committed to living together according to the principles of citizenship and the rule of law. External and foreign interference must end.



    29/03/2008 IRAQ
    Marches in the Christian villages: justice in the death of Archbishop Rahho
    Responding to an appeal from the Nineveh bishops' council, the Christian community in the north takes to the streets: for almost a week, each day hundreds of people have marched holding photos of the "martyrs" of five years of war. Still no details on those responsible for the kidnapping and killing of the Chaldean archbishop of Mosul.

    22/11/2006 VATICAN
    Pope: May wounded Lebanon reject violence, seek justice and reconciliation

    At the end of the general audience, Benedict XVI talked about the murder of Pierre Gemayel and appealed to the international community to move to eliminate so many injustices in the Middle East.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.