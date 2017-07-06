|
|
» 07/09/2017, 16.59
VATICAN
Pope: Jesus "does not take the Cross from us, but carries it with us", let us entrust people and situations to him
“So many goals are illusory: they promise some respite and distraction, they guarantee peace and fun, only to leave the same solitude as before, they are "fireworks". That is why Christ indicated where to go:"Come to me".
|
