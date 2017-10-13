|
|
» 10/20/2017, 12.20
VATICAN
Pope: Jesus asks for truth, coherence of life and rejection of hypocrisy
"Our actions are the response to God’s gratuitous love, which rectifies us and always forgives us. And our path to holiness lies in always receiving this forgiveness. " The hypocrites "trick the soul, live by trickery, holiness is a trick to them. Jesus always asks us to be truthful, but truthful in our heart and if something appears that this truth appears, that is in our heart. "
See also
04/06/2013 VATICAN
Pope: the Christian’s language is "yes, is yes, no, no," hypocrisy is the language of the corrupt
Commenting on the episode of the Pharisees who ask Jesus if it is right to pay taxes to Caesar, Francis shows how they "seek to deceive, to involve others in their deceit, their lies. They have a lying heart, they cannot say the truth. " "Hypocrisy is the very language of corruption". " Let us think closely today: What is our language? Do we speak in truth, with love, or do we speak with that social language to be polite, even say nice things, which we do not feel? Let our language be evangelical."
14/10/2016 21:46:00 VATICAN
Pope: The good leaven of truth and the bad leaven of hypocrisy
At Mass at Santa Marta, Pope Francis indicates children as a " model of good leaven": at confession they speak “truthfully” of concrete things. "The hypocrite is a simulator": "They say one thing and do another." "The hypocrite is a nominalist, believes that by saying they do everything."
07/04/2016 13:30:00 VATICAN
Pope: Those who witness Jesus in their everyday lives carry the Church forward
"What does the Church need today? It needs witnesses, martyrs”: “These are the witnesses, that is, the saints, the saints of everyday, of ordinary life, but life [lived with] consistency; and also the witness ‘to the end,’ even to death". Those who " who attest that Jesus is Risen, that Jesus is alive, and they bear witness through the consistency of their life, with the Holy Spirit they have received as a gift".
09/06/2016 13:47:00 VATICAN
Pope: the Church "never teaches us either this or that'. That's not Catholic. The Church says: 'This is this'."
"Let us ask the Lord to teach us, first, to free ourselves of rigidity, to rise above, to be able to worship and praise God; to teach us to reconcile with each other; and also, to teach us how to agree to disagree".
10/06/2016 14:44:00 VATICAN
Pope calls on Christians to be united in a world that lives as if God did not exist
In a meeting with a delegation from the World Communion of Reformed Churches, Francis stressed the “urgent need for an ecumenism that, along with theological dialogue aimed at settling traditional doctrinal disagreements between Christians, can promote a shared mission of evangelization and service."
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
16/10/2017 EGYPT
15/10/2017 VATICAN
13/10/2017 VATICAN - LEBANON
18/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 VATICAN " HINDUS
15/10/2017 VATICAN
14/10/2017 VATICAN
14/10/2017 AFGHANISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®