» 12/31/2016, 18.08
VATICAN
Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future
"As another year draws to a close, we pause before the crib, to thank all the signs of divine generosity in our lives and in our history." " Looking at the manger means recognizing that the times ahead call for bold and hope-filled initiatives, as well as the renunciation of vain self-promotion and endless concern with appearances". We live in a culture that "idolizes youth trying to make it eternal," but which "condemns our young people to have no place in society".
