|
|
» 11/15/2017, 15.28
VATICAN
Pope: Mass is 'prayer', 'not time to talk'
"Silence is so important. remember what I said last week: we do not go to a show: we go to meet with the Lord and silence prepares us and accompanies us. Being in silence together with Jesus. "
See also
25/01/2007 VATICAN
Christians are “too silent” in bearing witness to the world, says Pope
At the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Benedict XVI urges Christians to ask themselves if they “have become too silent”. Unit requires prayer and dialogue, but also bearing witness.
07/03/2012 VATICAN
Pope: God is present even in silence and listens in the darkness of our lives
General audience, Benedict XVI speaks of "the silence of Jesus." He greets the Armenian Catholic bishops in Rome for their synod, an invitation to hope for the peoples of the Middle East in their "severe suffering".
18/12/2016 13:34:00 VATICAN
Pope: With Mary, Joseph, the nativity scene, "let's try to get into the real Christmas, that of Jesus"
During the Angelus Pope Francis asked the faithful to "find a moment of silence" during the week before Christmas" to enter the "grace" of the feast of God’s "closeness" to man. Mary and Joseph are "the two people who most of all have been involved in this mystery of love." The pontiff also called on the faithful to pray for dialogue in the People's Republic of the Congo, and thanked all those who extended their good wishes on his birthday.
09/09/2009 VATICAN
Pope: learn to be silent, to hear God's voice
In general audience, Benedict XVI traces the figure of St. Peter Damian. He highlights the great eleventh century monk’s lesson not to be overly absorbed by daily activities and problems of life, "forgetting that Jesus must be central to our lives."
24/01/2012 VATICAN
Pope: in relentless din of global communication, silence allows space for God
'"Silence and the Word: path of evangelization," the theme of the 46th World Day of Social Communications. Today " people today are frequently bombarded with answers to questions they have never asked and to needs of which they were unaware". Silence helps us to "recognize and focus on the really important questions." These include the " the ultimate questions of human existence." "Attention should be paid to the various types of websites, applications and social networks which can help people today to find time for reflection and authentic questioning, as well as making space for silence and occasions for prayer, meditation or sharing of the word of God. "
|
Editor's choices
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
TOP10
11/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
08/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
10/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
13/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
Saad Hariri’s interview tears confirm the doubts of the Lebanese
Pierre Balanian
13/11/2017 PAKISTAN
11/11/2017 IRAN - USA - UN
10/11/2017 VATICAN
11/11/2017 SRI LANKA
Colombo, environmental protection: Catholic and Buddhist girls clean up a beach
Melani Manel Perera
09/11/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®