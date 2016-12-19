|
Pope: May Christmas bring the peace of Jesus to countries at war and to people who suffer from terrorism and violence
In his message, Francis expressed a wish for peace for those who suffer in war, from war-torn Aleppo to the Holy Land, from Nigeria to Myanmar, and for all those wounded by violence; peace also for those who “lost a person dear to them as a result of brutal acts of terrorism,” to “exiles, migrants and refugees, to all those who in our day are subject to human trafficking,” to those who suffer economic exploitation, to children “deprived of the joys of childhood”, and “to men and women of goodwill”.
20/04/2014 VATICAN
Pope: May the Risen Christ help us to reach out to those who are wounded and bring peace to those who suffer from war and violence
Syria, but also Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Ukraine and Venezuela in Pope Francis’ prayers. " In every human situation, marked by frailty, sin and death, the Good News is no mere matter of words, but a testimony to unconditional and faithful love: it is about leaving ourselves behind and encountering others".
05/04/2015 VATICAN
Pope: Jesus, the Victor over death, lighten the sufferings of our many brothers and sisters who are persecuted for his name and of all those who suffer unjustly
In his Easter Urbi et Orbi Message, Pope Francis first recalls the places of persecution (Syria, Iraq, Kenya) and appeals for peace for the Holy Land, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, Congo, Nigeria, Ukraine. He expresses appreciation for the Lausanne agreement between Iran and world powers and calls on the international community not “stand by". Christians "are the seeds of another humanity", dominated by humility, service, and not pride, arrogance, violence. The way of Jesus, "humility, which involves humiliation", "is not weakness, but real strength."
25/12/2014 VATICAN
Pope; May Christmas bring the hope of peace to those suffering in the Middle East and the world, especially the children
In his 'Urbi et orbi' message, Francis turned his thoughts to the victims of war in the Middle East, Nigeria, Libya, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as to those who suffer from tensions in Ukraine. " May Jesus save the vast numbers of children who are victims of violence, made objects of trade and trafficking, or forced to become soldiers; children, so many abused children. May he give comfort to the families of the children killed in Pakistan last week. May he be close to all who suffer from illness, especially the victims of the Ebola epidemic".
31/03/2013 VATICAN
Pope: The power of the Resurrection makes even the driest land bloom. Peace in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
In his Urbi et Orbi Message Francis asks for prayers for the peace of the Risen Jesus for the Holy Land and reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians for peace in Iraq and Syria, and for an end to violence in Africa, especially in Mali and Nigeria; peace in Asia, particularly on the Korean peninsula, marked by the winds of war. Before the blessing from the central balcony of the basilica, the pope celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Square. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from all over the world filled the square and Via della Conciliazione.
08/04/2007 VATICAN
Pope: even today the world awaits the Christian witness of the Resurrection
In the “Urbi ed Orbi” message, Benedict XVI recalls the pains and troubles which afflict today’s world to urge humanity to rediscover the true face of God, which is love for mankind.
