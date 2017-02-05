|
|
» 05/02/2017, 14.46
VATICAN
Pope: May God "soften the heart" of people who condemn everything that is "outside the Law"
They have a "hard heart" and "do not know that God's tenderness is capable of removing a heart of stone and putting a heart of flesh in its place." "We are" the two disciples of Emmaus "with so many doubts," "so many sins," who often "want to distance ourselves from the Cross, from the trials" "but we have room to feel Jesus warming our heart."
|
