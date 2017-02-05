02 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/02/2017, 14.46

    VATICAN

    Pope: May God "soften the heart" of people who condemn everything that is "outside the Law"



    They have a "hard heart" and "do not know that God's tenderness is capable of removing a heart of stone and putting a heart of flesh in its place." "We are" the two disciples of Emmaus "with so many doubts," "so many sins," who often "want to distance ourselves from the Cross, from the trials" "but we have room to feel Jesus warming our heart."

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) May God "soften the heart" of people who condemn everything that is "outside the Law", people who do not know that God's tenderness is capable of removing a heart of stone and putting a heart of flesh in its place, said Pope Francis at Mass this morning at Casa Santa Marta.  He was reflecting on the First Reading, on the martyrdom of Stephen, "a witness of obedience," who like Jesus obeyed until death, and precisely for this reason was persecuted.

    Those who stoned him did not understand the Word of God. Stephen had called them "stubborn", "uncircumcised in the heart and in the ears," and calling a person "uncircumcised" was the equivalent to "pagan". Francis then asked those present to reflect on the different ways of not understanding the Word of God. For example, Jesus calls the Emmaus disciples "foolish", an expression that is not praise but is not as strong as that of Stephen: they did not understand , they were fearful because they did not want problems, "they were afraid" but "were good", "open to the truth." And when Jesus reproaches them, they let his words enter and warm their heart while those who stoned Stephen, "were furious," they did not want to hear. This is the drama of the "closure of the heart": "the hard heart".

    In Psalm 94, the Lord warns his people by exhorting them to harden not their hearts and then, with the prophet Ezekiel, makes a "beautiful promise": to change the heart of stone with one of the flesh, that is, a heart "that he can feel” and “receive testimony of obedience ". "And this causes the Church to suffer so much: closed hearts, stone hearts, hearts that do not want to open, that do not want to feel; Hearts that only know the language of condemnation: they know how to condemn; They cannot say, 'But tell me why do you say this? Why this? Explain this to me …'. No: they are closed. They know everything. They do not need explanations."

    Jesus also reproaches that this has killed the prophets "because they told you what you did not like." In fact, a closed heart does not let the Holy Spirit enter. "There was no place in their hearts for the Holy Spirit. Instead, today's reading tells us that Stephen, full of the Holy Ghost, understood everything: he was witness to the obedience of the Word made flesh, and this is what the Holy Spirit does. He was filled [with the Spirit]. A closed heart, a stubborn heart, a pagan heart does not allow the Spirit to enter and feels self-sufficient."

    The two disciples of Emmaus "are us," said the Pope, ""We are" the two disciples of Emmaus "with so many doubts," "so many sins," who often "want to distance ourselves from the Cross, from the trials" "but we have room to feel Jesus warming our heart." To the other group, those who are "locked in the rigors of the law," who do not want to hear, Jesus spoke so much, saying "worse" things than those given by Stephen.

    Francis concluded by referring to the episode of the adulteress, who was a sinner. "Each of us comes into a dialogue between Jesus and the victim of these stone hearts, the adulteress." To those who wanted to stone her, Jesus only says, "Look inside you."

    "Today, let us look at this tenderness of Jesus: the witness of obedience, the Great Witness, Jesus, who has given life, so he can help us to see God’s tenderness towards us, our sins, our weaknesses. Let us enter into this dialogue and ask for the grace of the Lord to soften the heart of those who are rigid, those people who are always closed in the Law and condemn everything that is outside of that Law. They do not know that the Word has come into the flesh, that the Word is witness to obedience. They do not know that the tenderness of God is capable of moving a stone heart replacing it with a heart of flesh."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    Pope
    Francis
    read
    hard heart
    Stephen











    See also

    30/05/2016 13:06:00 VATICAN
    Pope: The Church is not a closed system of standards, but open to prophecy

    "It would do us good to ask ourselves" if "Do I have the memory of the wonders that the Lord has wrought in my life? Can I remember the gifts of the Lord? I am able to open my heart to the prophets”, “am I open to that, or am I afraid, and do I prefer to close myself within the cage of the law? And in the end: Do I hope in the promises of God, as our father Abraham, who left his home without knowing where he was going, only because he hoped in God? ".

     



    15/12/2014 VATICAN
    Pope: the heart of Christians "is built on the rock" and not "plastered over" in a "cast" of discipline"
    Jesus teaches us that Christians should have a strong heart, a firm heart, a heart built on the rock, that is Christ and then, in the way it goes out, it goes out with prudence: 'In this case, I do this, but..." "When Pius XII freed us from that heavy cross that was the Eucharistic fast".

    12/01/2017 15:45:00 VATICAN
    Pope: "our life is today: now or never", tomorrow there is eternity

    "Today cannot be repeated: This is life. And the heart, an open heart, open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not seduced by the sins. "



    09/06/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: The Sacred Heart of Jesus, the mercy of God gives life to man, it raises us from the dead
    At the Angelus Pope Francis recalls the popular devotion, but with a biblical basis, to the Sacred Heart, typical of June. The Sacred Heart "is not an imaginary symbol, it is a real symbol, which represents the center, the source from which the salvation for all humanity flowed." A greeting to the pilgrims from Mumbai (India). Yesterday, the pontiff telephoned 100 thousand pilgrims from Macerata at Loreto. "All of life is a pilgrimage.What is important is our encounter with Jesus in our life’s journey, our encounter with Him."

    30/12/2014 VATICAN
    For pope, the wisdom of the heart helps serve the sick and live the experience of pain with faith
    The papal message for the 23rd Day of the Sick on 11 February 2015 has been released. By providing long-term assistance to patients, many Christians are "eyes to the blind" and "feet to the lame". The "quality of life" issue is used as an ideology to deem "lives affected by grave illness" as unworthy of living. Because of the "frenzy of doing," we forget "the special value of time spent at the bedside of the sick". United with the Cross of Jesus, the experience of pain becomes a source of wisdom and witness of faith.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.