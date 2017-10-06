13 October 2017
    • » 10/13/2017, 14.01

    VATICAN - LEBANON

    Pope: Middle East and interreligious dialogue in meeting with Hariri



    Francis received Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. The importance of intercultural and interreligious dialogue as well as "the value of collaboration between Christians and Muslims in promoting peace and justice, emphasizing the historical and institutional role of the Church in the country's life and the importance of Christian presence in the Middle East ".

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Satisfaction with the improvement of the situation in Lebanon, developments in Middle Eastern reality and the reception of Syrian refugees were the central issues faced today by Pope Francis in the meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Rafic Hariri. The Lebanese Prime Minister was then received by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Msgr. Paul Richard. Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States.

    The discussions, in a Vatican note, "which took place in an atmosphere of great cordiality, enabled the examination of various aspects of the situation in Lebanon and the latest developments in the Middle East."

    "Satisfaction was then expressed for the strengthening of stability in the country, in the hope of increasingly fruitful collaboration between the various political powers to promote the common good of the entire Nation."

    "Appreciation for the welcome Lebanon has given to many refugees was reaffirmed, and the parties focused on the need to find a just and comprehensive solution to the conflicts that plague the region."

    See also

    20/02/2010 VATICAN - LEBANON
    Pope to Hariri: Lebanon, a model of coexistence and "message" for the entire Middle East
    This morning, Benedict XVI received the Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri in audience. The coexistence of different religious communities in the country is a model for the entire Middle East region. At the Synod of Bishops of the Middle East the task of promoting dialogue “between cultures and religions. "

    16/06/2017 12:58:00 ISLAM-MIDDLE EAST
    Terrorism and migrants: A much needed discussion between Muslims and Christians (Part 2)

    Salafis, Wahhabites and Muslim Brotherhood respond to crisis in Islam with a return to the origins and a war against the "infedels." Their belief is similar to that of Al Qaeda and Daesh. War between Sunnis and Shiites. Saudi Arabia's proselytism and the spread of the fundamentalist mosques. Once a model to imitate, Europe has become an example of "decadence" to be fought against



    15/06/2017 10:27:00 ISLAM-MIDDLE EAST
    Terrorism and migrants: A much needed discussion between Muslims and Christians (Part One)

    There are good relations between Christians and Muslims in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan. The difficulties were born and nurtured by Saudi Arabia and its Wahhabite Islam, as well as with the Muslim Brotherhoods in Egypt. Sunnism of this ilk are similar to al Qaeda and Daesh. The contribution of Christians to Arab culture involves modernity, education, the role of women in society. Arabic culture unites Christians and Muslims in the East.



    16/02/2010 LEBANON - MIDDLE EAST
    Bishop of Tyre: Christians in Lebanon have become a minority in their country
    Mgr Georges Bacouni, Greek-catholic archbishop of Tyre recounts the difficulties of the Christian community marked by a demographic reduction and political nausea. The pending Synod for the Middle East next October.

    19/01/2010 VATICAN-MIDDLE EAST
    Churches of the Middle East: witnesses of Jesus in a world with more shadows than lights
    The working document of the Synod for the Middle East outlines the situation of Christians in the region and their future prospects. Life in Muslim countries as non-citizens, and while political Islam is growing. The need for ecumenical dialogue. The difficulties of Christians living in Arab countries and relations with the Jewish world.



    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


