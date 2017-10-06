Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Satisfaction with the improvement of the situation in Lebanon, developments in Middle Eastern reality and the reception of Syrian refugees were the central issues faced today by Pope Francis in the meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Rafic Hariri. The Lebanese Prime Minister was then received by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Msgr. Paul Richard. Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States.

The discussions, in a Vatican note, "which took place in an atmosphere of great cordiality, enabled the examination of various aspects of the situation in Lebanon and the latest developments in the Middle East."

"Satisfaction was then expressed for the strengthening of stability in the country, in the hope of increasingly fruitful collaboration between the various political powers to promote the common good of the entire Nation."

"Appreciation for the welcome Lebanon has given to many refugees was reaffirmed, and the parties focused on the need to find a just and comprehensive solution to the conflicts that plague the region."

"Furthermore, the importance of intercultural and interreligious dialogue was highlighted, as well as the value of collaboration between Christians and Muslims to promote peace and justice, taking into consideration the historic and institutional role of the Church in the life of the country and the importance of the Christian presence in the Middle East."Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Satisfaction with the improvement of the situation in Lebanon, developments in Middle Eastern reality and the reception of Syrian refugees were the central issues faced today by Pope Francis in the meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Rafic Hariri. The Lebanese Prime Minister was then received by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Msgr. Paul Richard. Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States.

The discussions, in a Vatican note, "which took place in an atmosphere of great cordiality, enabled the examination of various aspects of the situation in Lebanon and the latest developments in the Middle East."

"Satisfaction was then expressed for the strengthening of stability in the country, in the hope of increasingly fruitful collaboration between the various political powers to promote the common good of the entire Nation."

"Appreciation for the welcome Lebanon has given to many refugees was reaffirmed, and the parties focused on the need to find a just and comprehensive solution to the conflicts that plague the region."

"Furthermore, the importance of intercultural and interreligious dialogue was highlighted, as well as the value of collaboration between Christians and Muslims to promote peace and justice, taking into consideration the historic and institutional role of the Church in the life of the country and the importance of the Christian presence in the Middle East."