» 10/13/2017, 14.01
VATICAN - LEBANON
Pope: Middle East and interreligious dialogue in meeting with Hariri
Francis received Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. The importance of intercultural and interreligious dialogue as well as "the value of collaboration between Christians and Muslims in promoting peace and justice, emphasizing the historical and institutional role of the Church in the country's life and the importance of Christian presence in the Middle East ".
See also
20/02/2010 VATICAN - LEBANON
Pope to Hariri: Lebanon, a model of coexistence and "message" for the entire Middle East
This morning, Benedict XVI received the Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri in audience. The coexistence of different religious communities in the country is a model for the entire Middle East region. At the Synod of Bishops of the Middle East the task of promoting dialogue “between cultures and religions. "
16/06/2017 12:58:00 ISLAM-MIDDLE EAST
Terrorism and migrants: A much needed discussion between Muslims and Christians (Part 2)
Salafis, Wahhabites and Muslim Brotherhood respond to crisis in Islam with a return to the origins and a war against the "infedels." Their belief is similar to that of Al Qaeda and Daesh. War between Sunnis and Shiites. Saudi Arabia's proselytism and the spread of the fundamentalist mosques. Once a model to imitate, Europe has become an example of "decadence" to be fought against
15/06/2017 10:27:00 ISLAM-MIDDLE EAST
Terrorism and migrants: A much needed discussion between Muslims and Christians (Part One)
There are good relations between Christians and Muslims in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan. The difficulties were born and nurtured by Saudi Arabia and its Wahhabite Islam, as well as with the Muslim Brotherhoods in Egypt. Sunnism of this ilk are similar to al Qaeda and Daesh. The contribution of Christians to Arab culture involves modernity, education, the role of women in society. Arabic culture unites Christians and Muslims in the East.
16/02/2010 LEBANON - MIDDLE EAST
Bishop of Tyre: Christians in Lebanon have become a minority in their country
Mgr Georges Bacouni, Greek-catholic archbishop of Tyre recounts the difficulties of the Christian community marked by a demographic reduction and political nausea. The pending Synod for the Middle East next October.
19/01/2010 VATICAN-MIDDLE EAST
Churches of the Middle East: witnesses of Jesus in a world with more shadows than lights
The working document of the Synod for the Middle East outlines the situation of Christians in the region and their future prospects. Life in Muslim countries as non-citizens, and while political Islam is growing. The need for ecumenical dialogue. The difficulties of Christians living in Arab countries and relations with the Jewish world.
