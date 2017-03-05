

At the general audience, Francis retraces his visit last week. Peace that "is built through education, the formation of wisdom, of a humanism that comprehends the religious dimension as an integral part, and our relationship with God". The "healthy secularism" of the state. Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Promoting dialogue between Muslims and Christians and peace and consolidating relations with Orthodox Copts and were the goal of the Pope's journey to Egypt at the end of last week, as outlined to the 20,000 people in St. Peter's Square for the general audience. Peace, first of all, which, as Francis reminded us, was also the theme of the visit: "The Pope of Peace in an Egyptian Peace". Peace, he said today, is “built by education, the formation of wisdom, of a humanism that comprehends the religious dimension, the relationship with God". This was the subject of his address at the conference organized by Al-Azhar University, also for the meeting with the Great Imam. Francis also pointed out that he emphasized the value of "healthy secularism" and respect for the law with the president and authorities of the country, while he urged Catholics - to whom he devoted the second day of the visit - to always find in Christ , "the joy of faith, the ardor of hope, and the power of witnessing our encounter with the Lord with love!" Looking back on the stages of the journey, the Pope first gave thanks for the invitation received from civil and religious authorities and called their commitment to the success of the visit "extraordinary". "My visit to Al-Azhar University, the oldest Islamic university and the highest academic institution of Sunni Islam, had a dual horizon: dialogue between Christians and Muslims and, at the same time, promoting peace in the world. At Al-Azhar I met with the Great Imam, a meeting which then extended to the International Peace Conference. In this context I offered a reflection praising the history of Egypt as a land of civilization and land of covenants. Egypt is synonymous with ancient civilization, art treasures and knowledge for all humanity; And this reminds us that peace is built through the education, the formation of wisdom, of a humanism that as an integral part of the religious dimension, the relationship with God, as the Great Imam recalled in his speech. Peace is also built from the alliance between God and man, the foundation of the alliance between all men, based on the Commandments written on the stone of Sinai, but much more deeply in the heart of every man of all time and place , a law that is summed up in the two commandments of the love of God and neighbor. " "This same foundation is also the basis of the construction of the social and civil order in which all citizens, all origins, cultures and religions are called upon to collaborate. This vision of healthy secularism emerged in the exchange of speeches with the President of the Republic of Egypt, in the presence of the authorities of the country and the diplomatic corps. The great historical and religious heritage of Egypt and its role in the Middle Eastern region give it a peculiar role in the path towards a stable and lasting peace, which lies not on the law of power, but on the power of law. " "Christians, in Egypt, as in every nation on earth, are called to be a leaven of fraternity. And this is possible if they live the communion in Christ in themselves. Thanks be to God, together with my beloved brother Pope Tawadros II, patriarch of Orthodox Coptics, we were able to give this strong sign of communion. We renewed our commitment, even by signing a common statement, to walk together and to commit ourselves not to repeat Baptism administered in our respective Churches. Together we prayed for the martyrs of the recent attacks that have tragically hit that venerable Church; And their blood has fertilized that ecumenical encounter, in which the Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew also participated. " "The second day of the trip was devoted to the Catholic faithful. The Holy Mass celebrated at the stadium, made available to us by the Egyptian authorities was a feast of faith and fraternity in which we felt the living presence of the Risen Lord. Commenting on the Gospel, I urged the small Catholic community in Egypt to relive the experience of the disciples of Emmaus: to always find in Christ, Word and Life Bread, the joy of faith, the ardor of hope and the strength to testify in the 'Love we have met the Lord!' My last encounter was with the priests, the religious and the seminarians at the Major Seminary. There are so many seminarians ... And this is a consolation. It was a liturgy of the Word, in which the promises of consecrated life were renewed. In this community of men and women who have chosen to give life to Christ for the Kingdom of God, I have seen the beauty of the Church in Egypt, and I prayed for all Christians in the Middle East so that, led by their shepherds and accompanied by the consecrated, they are salt and light in those lands, among those peoples. Egypt, for us, has been a sign of hope, refuge, and help. When that part of the world was hungry, Jacob, with his sons, went there; Then, when Jesus was persecuted he went there. For this reason, speaking to you about this journey, means entering on a journey of hope: for us Egypt has that sign of hope for both history and today, for this fraternity I have told you. " "I thank those who made this trip possible again - he concluded - and the many different ways they contributed, especially so many people who offered their prayers and their sufferings. May the Holy Family of Nazareth, who emigrated to the banks of the Nile to escape the violence of Herod, bless and protect the Egyptian people and guide him on the path of prosperity, fraternity and peace.







