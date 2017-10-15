|
|
» 10/22/2017, 14.03
VATICAN
Pope: October 2019, an Extraordinary Missionary Month for evangelisation ad gentes
During the Angelus Pope Francis mentioned World Mission Day, entrusting “the mission of the Church in the world" to Saint John Paul II. A Letter by the pontiff about the centennial of Benedict XV's ‘Maximum Illud’ is released. "Contrasting God to Caesar would be fundamentalism." More than a hundred Claretians are canonised, martyrs of the Spanish Civil War, "to support Christians who event nowadays are subjected to discrimination and persecution in different parts of the world." The pope calls for prayers for peace in the world and Kenya.
See also
03/06/2017 17:55:00 VATICAN
Pope: October 2019, extraordinary time for the missio ad gentes
The proposal, made by Propaganda Fide, coincides with the 100th anniversary of Benedict XV's Maximum Illud on the universal missionary activity of the Church. The pope suggests using the Blessed Paul VI’s Evangelii nuntiandi, the “magna carta of the post-Conciliar missionary effort.” He also expressed concerns that missionary works not be “reduced to an organization that collects and distributes, on behalf of the Pope, economic aid for the neediest Churches.”
05/06/2011 VATICAN-CROATIA
Church calls on families to be missionaries in secularised society, says Pope
" Dear families, be courageous! Do not give in to that secularized mentality which proposes living together as a preparation, or even a substitute for marriage! Show by the witness of your lives that it is possible, like Christ, to love without reserve, and do not be afraid to make a commitment to another person!! Dear families, rejoice in fatherhood and motherhood! Openness to life is a sign of openness to the future, confidence in the future, just as respect for the natural moral law frees people, rather than demeaning them!. "
07/06/2016 10:58:00 VATICAN
Mission is not clerical, but played out in Church-world relationship. Everything else is useless
The Secretary General of the Pontifical Missionary Union comments on Pope Francis’ address to mark the body's centenary. The need for serious consideration of how to renew and reform the missionary structures of the Church, and to rediscover and apply the Second Vatican Council. Mission is not only the identity of the Church, but it is the ordinary way in which the Church is in the world. Wherever it encounters this world.
23/10/2004 PHILIPPINES WORLD MISSIONARY DAY
Life story, a journey of 15 years of mission
Jesus is always at the centre of mission. There are too many attempts to reduce the Church to a social association, a democratic club, to something that can be manipulated according to circumstances.
10/05/2010 CAMBODIA
PIME missionary: schools, to rebuild Cambodian society
Fr. Alberto Caccaro in Cambodia since 2000, describes a country-oriented towards "materialistic capitalism." Society still bears the marks of violence committed by the Khmer Rouge. The need for institutions "to educate new generations to critical thought” to rebuild unity. The conversion of a French atheist in missionary territory.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
