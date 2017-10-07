|
VATICAN
Pope: Prayer and personal commitment to help the Pope's efforts for peace
This is the request that Pope Francis expressed this morning in a meeting with the members of the Prayer League of Blessed Emperor Charles for peace among peoples. "The challenges of our times require the collaboration of all men of good will."
