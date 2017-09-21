|
Pope: Remorse, consciousness of a wrong done, is the path to forgiveness
A remorseful conscience is not "just a simple reminder of something", but a "wound". "A wound that we have when we have done wrong in our life, it hurts." It is therefore "a grace to feel our conscience pricking us, telling us something". "I am remorseful about this, I have a guilty conscience because I did this, concrete; concreteness. And this is the true humility before God and God is moved by this concreteness. "
