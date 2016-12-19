|
VATICAN
Pope: Saint Stephen, even now the Church experiences severe persecution up to the supreme test of martyrdom
In today's Angelus, Pope Francis said that martyrdom "continues to be present in the history of the Church, from Stephen to this day." For him, "The world hates Christians for the same reason it hated Jesus." The pontiff calls for closeness with "our tears" to those who now suffer martyrdom. “[T]oday’s martyrs are more numerous than those of the first centuries” with “the same cruelty”. A moment of silent prayer was held for the victims of the Russian plane crash in the Black Sea.
|
