Pope: Salvation is "free", do not close the door to anyone seeking it
"The doctors of the law are not just of those times, there are so many even today. That is why we need to pray for shepherds. Pray so that we do not lose the key to knowledge and do not close the door to ourselves and the people who want to enter. "
16/06/2017 18:00:00 VATICAN
Pope: Be aware of being "clay vessels", only God’s power saves
Only if we accept that we are made of clay can the "extraordinary power of God” come to us and give us fullness, salvation, happiness, and the joy of being saved, thus receiving the Lord's "treasure".
19/12/2007 VATICAN
Pope: “if we do not recognise that God became man, what sense is there in celebrating Christmas?
During the general audience Benedict XVI underlines the true meaning of God’s incarnation, who came to bring peace and justice. We ask, he adds, “that violence is defeated by the power of love, that opposition gives way to reconciliation, the will to dominate becomes desire to forgive to bring justice and peace”.
24/02/2017 14:32:00 VATICAN
Pope: "In God, justice is mercy, and mercy is justice"
Do not give in to the "logic of casuistry" that reduces the faith in terms of "can" or "cannot", but follow the path of Jesus, "the path from case study to truth and mercy". Jesus says, "Whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery against her", but he spoke "many times with an adulteress." And in the end he said: "I do not condemn you. Sin no more. "
05/11/2014 VATICAN
Pope calls for quicker marriage nullity, says Church "is so generous that it can provide justice free of charge"
No one should wait years before finding out if their marriage is valid or not. "In the Extraordinary Synod, there was talk about procedures and trials. There was concern for streamlining procedures in the interest of justice." During "the recent Synod on the family, discussions centred on court proceedings "free of charge."
02/10/2014 VATICAN
Pope: "fundamental right" to work "cannot be considered a variable dependent on financial markets"
Globalization has increased wealth, but " it has also exacerbated the gaps between different social groups, creating new inequalities and poverty in those countries considered to be the riches". " Visions that claim to increase profitability, at the cost of the restriction of the labor market that creates new excluded [people], do not conform to an economy at the service of humanity and the common good, to an inclusive and participatory democracy".
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
Books
