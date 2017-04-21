|
|
» 04/27/2017, 14.39
VATICAN
Pope: The Christian's life is not witness to an idea, but to obedience to God
Becoming a "witness to obedience" is "a grace of the Holy Spirit," and we must ask for it. "It is a grace we must seek, 'Father, Lord Jesus, send me your Spirit so that I may become a witness of obedience, that is, a Christian.'
See also
13/05/2013 VATICAN
Pope: the Holy Spirit, the "unknown of our faith," is "God reminding us" of our salvation
During the Mass celebrated this morning, Francis reflects on the remarks of a group of Christians from Ephesus: "we have not even heard that there is a Holy Spirit." Even today, "many Christians do not know who the Holy Spirit is, what the Holy Spirit is." The Spirit is "God active in us," a "God who helps us remember" who "awakens our memory." Jesus himself says to the Apostles before Pentecost: the Spirit that God will send in my name, "will remind you of everything I have said."
19/04/2017 14:57:00 VATICAN
Pope: Christianity "is grace, is surprise", it is "God's search for us"
Christianity "is not an ideology, it is not a philosophical system, but a journey of faith that starts from an event, witnessed by the first disciples": "Jesus died for our sins, was buried, and on the third day rose. And appeared to Peter and the Twelve" and then "to five hundred brothers ".
23/11/2016 13:55:00 VATICAN – IRAN
Pope thanks a group of Iranian Shia clerics for the show “of good will towards dialogue”
Francis met in the small room in the Paul VI Hall with participants in a colloquium organised by the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and the Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation.
26/01/2016 19:48:00 VATICAN – IRAN
Pope Francis and Rouhani: for a Christian renewal in the Middle East and Iran’s Islam
Today's meeting raises hope for regional stability and a stop to the slaughter of Christians, condemned to oblivion at the hands of al Qaeda and Isis, who are also Iran’s enemies. The dialogue between cultures, religions and peoples that began under Khatami, frozen under Ahmadinejad, can now start again. Moderate Islam is also useful to Iranian youth, nauseated by the ayatollahs and the Revolutionary Guards. The Catechism and Catholic theologians are available in Persian translations.
25/11/2014 VATICAN - EUROPE
Pope: "building together" a Europe based on man, not the economy
Francis brings a "message of hope and encouragement" to the European Parliament. Overcoming an exaggerated individualism that forgets the duties of the common good. Be the bearer of human rights, democracy, welcome for migrants, respect for nature and a promoter of peace.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-EGYPTPope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...
Papa Francesco
To mark his upcoming visit to the country (28-29 April), Pope Francis today sent a video message to the Egyptian people. " Our world, torn by blind violence, which has also afflicted the heart of your dear land – needs peace, love and mercy; it needs workers for peace. "
ISLAMThe roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.
TOP10
22/04/2017 VIETNAM " CHINA
25/04/2017 ISLAM
The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
23/04/2017 VATICAN
24/04/2017 INDONESIA
Hatred against non-Muslims grows as radical movements expand
Mathias Hariyadi
24/04/2017 NEPAL
Nepal quake: Two years on not a single house rebuilt by Kathmandu
Christopher Sharma
24/04/2017 BANGLADESH - SAUDI ARABIA
22/04/2017 VATICAN
22/04/2017 NORTH KOREA " CHINA
25/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®