|
|
» 09/19/2017, 14.30
VATICAN
Pope: The Christian must "draw close" to those who suffer to restore their dignity
Following Christ’s example, we must suffer and empathize with the needy, not help them "from afar", because there are those who are dirty, who "do not shower," who "stink." With our "intercessory prayer," with our "work" as Christians, we must be able to help people who suffer, to "return to society", "family life", work; in short: to "everyday life".
See also
03/08/2014 VATICAN
Pope: Jesus teaches us to put the needs of the poor before our own
At the Angelus Pope Francis speaks of the "three messages" contained in the "sign" of the multiplication of the loaves: compassion, sharing, Eucharist. Compassion is "identification with the suffering of others to take them upon ourselves. This is how Jesus suffers with us, suffers for us." "How often do we turn away so as not to have to look at the poor. This is another – yellow bellied way to say: Deal with it on your own! This is selfishness". Taking part in the Eucharist "with the Christ’s sentiments".
09/08/2017 15:45:00 VATICAN
Pope says Jesus forgives sins, a 'scandalous gesture', makes an appeal for Nigeria and the Central African Republic
In today’s general audience, Pope Francis noted that "Jesus saw a possibility of resurrection even in those who have accumulated so many wrong choices." Forgiven sinners are "psychologically relieved", but especially receive "a new life, a life marked by love" like Matthew, Zacchaeus, and the Samaritan woman. "We are all poor sinners, in need of of God's mercy." A Hail Mary is recited for Christian victim of violence in Nigeria and the Central African Republic.
27/04/2016 13:37:00 VATICAN
Pope: Indifference to the suffering of man is to ignore God
Jesus teaches us not to "categorize others to see who is our neighbor and who is not. You can become a neighbor to whomever you meet in need, and you will be if you have compassion in your heart, that is if you are capable of suffering with others".
15/03/2017 13:55:00 VATICAN
Pope: Sin of taking work from people is "very serious”
"This work gives us dignity, and those in charge of people, leaders, have an obligation to do everything possible so that every man and every woman can work and thus hold their heads high, face others, with dignity". "We are called to love, to love", but we must avoid the risk that our charity is "hypocritical."
15/12/2016 14:38:00 VATICAN
For the pope, the sick are always people with inalienable dignity
In his message for the 25th World Day of the Sick, Pope Francis said that “the infirm and the suffering desire not only to be healed, but also to live a truly Christian life, even to the point of offering it as authentic missionary disciples of Christ.”
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
13/09/2017 FRANCE " VATICAN
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
13/09/2017 SINGAPORE
15/09/2017 VATICAN ORTHODOX
Catholic-Orthodox dialogue resumes. Moscow has a greater weight
Vladimir Rozanskij
13/09/2017 PAKISTAN
15/09/2017 MYANMAR
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®