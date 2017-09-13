Vatican City (AsiaNews) – To suffer and empathize together with others, drawing close to them to help restore their dignity: This is the attitude that the Christian should before those who suffer and are in need, said Pope Francis during Mass this morning at Casa Santa Marta, commenting on today's Gospel from Luke dedicated to the account of Christ’s resurrection of Nain's son.

"Compassion is a feeling that involves, it is a feeling that comes from the heart, from the gut, it involves everything. It is not the same as "pity", or ... "what a shame, poor people!": No, it is not the same. Compassion involves. It is "suffering with". This is compassion. Remembering that in the Old Testament the "poorest slaves" were widows, orphans, strangers, Francis added: "The Lord is moved by a widow and an orphan ... But you have a crowd here, why not talk to the crowd? Leave it be ... that’s life ... there are tragedies that happen, they happen ... No. That widow and that dead orphan were more important to him than the crowd he was talking to and who followed him. Why? Because his heart, his guts were involved. The Lord, with his compassion, was involved in this case. He was compassionate."

Compassion therefore pushes us "to draw near," the Pope reiterated: you can see so many things but you do not get closer to them. "Draw near and touch reality. Touch. Do not look at her from afar. He had compassion - first word – he drew close - second word. Then he performs a miracle and Jesus does not say, ‘Look, I will keep on walking': no. He takes the boy and what does he say? 'He restored him back to his mother': restore the third word. Jesus performs the miracle of restoration, he returns people to their place. And that's what he did with redemption. He had compassion - God had compassion - He came to us in His Son, and restored us all to the dignity of God's children. He recreated us all. "

The exhortation is to "do the same", to follow Christ’s example, to approach the needy, not to help them "from afar" because there are those who are dirty, "do not shower," "stink."

"We often watch the news or read newspaper headlines, the tragedies ... just look, the children do not have to eat in that country; in that country children are soldiers; women are enslaved in that country; in that country ... oh, what a calamity! Poor people ... I turn over the page and move on to the romance, to the gossip that comes later. And this is not Christian. And the question I would ask now, looking at everyone, also at myself: 'Am I able to have compassion? To pray? When I see these things, do they come home to me, through the media ... do they move me, my gut feeling? Does my heart suffer with those people, or do I feel pain, do I say 'poor people', and so ... '. And if you cannot have compassion, ask for this grace: 'Lord, give me the grace of compassion'"!

With the "prayer of intercession," with our "work" as Christians, concludes Francis, we must be able to help people who suffer, to "return to society", to "family life", work; in short: to "everyday life".