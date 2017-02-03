|
VATICAN
Pope: The devil deceives us with "dialogue” that leads to corruption
At Mass in Santa Marta, Pope Francis points out that you should not "talk with the devil ", instead we must pray. The devil, "the father of lies", deceives and "leaves you naked."
See also
29/01/2016 19:17:00 VATICAN
Pope: "We are all sinners, Lord, but never corrupt!"
Commenting on the story of David and Bathsheba, Francis warns that "corruption is a sin that is easier for all of us who have some power, be it ecclesiastical, religious, economic, or political . . . Because the devil makes us feel secure: 'I can do it’."
12/04/2016 14:16:00 VATICAN
Pope: Persecution, the Church's daily bread
There is obvious persecution such as the Easter Day attack against Pakistani Christians or "polite" persecution not directed not against those who profess the name of Christ, but against those who want to profess the values of God's Son. "It is a persecution against God the Creator in the person of His children".
03/09/2013 VATICAN
Pope: the tranquil light of Jesus drives out without armies the devil's false light
During Mass in Santa Marta chapel, Pope Francis distinguishes between the light of Jesus, which "doesn't put on a show" but "comes into the heart", and the "artificial" and "proud" light of the world that rejects the cross. The light of Jesus defeats the devil without the need to use force.
07/10/2013 VATICAN
Pope warns against everyday temptation to "flee from God "
Commenting on the biblical passages of Jonah and the Good Samaritan , Francis notes that sometimes someone who is “distant” is capable "of letting" God write their lifestory, "while a Christian may want “to write” his or her own.
15/03/2016 12:00:00 VATICAN
Pope: Salvation comes from Christ’s' suffering, which defeated "the ancient serpent" forever
To know how much God loves us, we only have to contemplate the Crucifix: a tortured man, a God," emptied of divinity"," dirtied" by sin. But a God whose self-abasement forever destroys the real name of evil, that which Revelation calls "the ancient serpent".
|
