» 10/30/2017, 14.13
VATICAN
Pope: The good shepherd is close to the people, he is moved by them
"The greatest shepherd, the Father, taught us how to be a good shepherd: he lowered Himself, emptied himself, abased Himself, took on servant status. "But, and these others, those who follow the path of clericalism, who do they draw near to?" They draw near to those in power or money or influence. And they are the bad shepherds. "
