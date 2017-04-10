

» 10/04/2017, 14.37



VATICAN Pope: The task of Christians is to be missionaries of hope



This is demonstrated by the "many Christians who did not abandon their people when the time of persecution came. They stayed there, where even tomorrow was uncertain, where nothing could be done, they were hoping for God. " In March 2018 a pre-synodal meeting with young Catholics, young people from different Christian denominations and other religions and non-believers. Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "The task of Christians in this world is to open spaces of salvation" to bring hope, because "the true Christian is this: not grumbling and angry, but convinced by the strength of the resurrection that no evil is infinite. " This is demonstrated by the "many Christians who did not abandon their people when the time of persecution came. They stayed there, where even tomorrow was uncertain, where nothing could be done, they were hoping for God. " "Missionaries of Hope Today" was the theme of Pope Francis general audience today, also marked by good wishes of those present for his onomastic, the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. During the audience, the Pope also announced that from 19 to 24 March 2018 the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops has convened a pre-synodal meeting to invite young people from different parts of the world: both young Catholics and young people from different Christian confessions and other religions, as well as non-believers. An initiative, he said, that "is part of the path of preparation for the next General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will be on Youth, Faith and Vocational Discernment, in October 2018. With this path the Church wants to listen to the voice, sensitivity, faith, and also the doubts and criticisms of young people. For this, the conclusions of the March Meeting will be transmitted to the Synod Fathers. " Earlier, with the 30,000 people on St. Peter's Square, Francis said he wanted to talk about "missionaries of hope" at the beginning of October, which "the Church dedicates specifically to mission, and even to the feast of San Francis of Assisi, who was a great missionary of hope! ". "In fact, the Christian is not a prophet of misfortune. The essence of his proclamation is the opposite: it is Jesus, who died for love, and who God rose up again on Easter morning. This is the core of the Christian faith. If the Gospels stopped at the burial of Jesus, the story of this prophet would add to the many biographies of heroic characters who gave their lives for an ideal. The Gospel would then be nothing more than an edifying and consoling book, but it would not be an announcement of hope. But the Gospels do not close on Good Friday, they go beyond; and it is precisely this fragment to transform our lives. The disciples of Jesus downtrodden on that Saturday after his crucifixion; that rock rolled on the door of the tomb had also closed the three exciting years they had with the Master of Nazareth. It seemed that everything had ended, and some, disappointed and frightened, were already leaving Jerusalem. " "But Jesus rises! This unexpected fact overthrows and subverts the minds and hearts of the disciples. Because Jesus rises not for himself, as if his revival was a prerogative to be jealous of: if he ascends to the Father it is because He wants his resurrection to be part of every human being, and drag every creature up with him. And on the day of Pentecost the disciples are transformed by the breath of the Holy Spirit. They will not only have good news to bring to everyone, but they will be different from before, as they are born to a new life. " "How beautiful it is to think that you are announcers of the resurrection of Jesus not only in words but in the facts and in the testimony of life! Jesus does not want disciples able to repeat formulas learned by heart. He wants witnesses: people who propose hope with their way of welcoming, smiling, loving. Above all to love: because the strength of the resurrection makes Christians able to love even when love seems to have lost its reason. There is something 'more' that inhabits Christian existence, and that is not simply explained by the strength of the soul or greater optimism. It's as if believers were people with a piece of heaven above their heads, accompanied by a presence that some cannot even fathom. Thus, the task of Christians in this world is to open space for salvation, to be a regenerated cell able to restore vitality to what seemed lost forever. When the sky is cloudy, it is a blessing for those who know the sun. The true Christian is this: not grumbling and angry, but convinced by the strength of the resurrection that no evil is infinite, no night is endless, no man is definitely wrong, no hatred is invincible to love. "Certainly, sometimes the disciples will pay for the hope they have been given by Jesus. We only have to think of many Christians who have not abandoned their people when the time of persecution has come. They stayed there, where even tomorrow was uncertain, where no kind of projects could be made, they were hoping for God. Who has had the grace to embrace the resurrection of Jesus can still hope against hope. Martyrs of all times, with their allegiance to Christ, tell us that injustice does not have the last word in life. In the Risen Christ we can continue to hope. Men and women who have a reason to live resist more than others in times of misfortune. But those who have Christ at their side really do not fear. And for this reason, Christians are never easy and accommodating people. Their mildness must not be confused with a sense of insecurity and remorse. Saint Paul urges Timothy to suffer for the gospel: "God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but of strength, charity, and prudence" (2 Th 1,7). Fallen, they always rise. That is why the Christian is a missionary of hope. Not on his own merit, but thanks to Jesus, the grain of wheat that fell on earth and died bringing forward abundant fruit (cf. Jn 12:24). " Finally, in the Arabic greeting, the Pope called for the blessing of "the Middle East and the whole world from all evil and from all terrorism and from the Evil One!".







Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

See also

08/04/2017 22:27:00 VATICAN

Pope tells young people to listen to their grandparents’ dreams and make them real

Francis speaks at prayer vigil in St Mary Major Basilica ahead of tomorrow’s 32nd Diocesan World Youth Day. Young people from Panama, host of the next World Youth Day, were present. “The pope will be there," Francis told them. "I don’t know if I'll be there,” he added, “but the pope will be there."



13/01/2017 15:53:00 VATICAN

Pope: Church must listen to "the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism" of young people

Francis writes a Letter to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". Online questionnaire for young people announced.



30/08/2017 12:47:00 VATICAN

Pope: There is no evangelization without joy. An appeal for the care of creation

At the general audience, Pope Francis speaks of the encounter with Jesus as a source of joy, vocation, and mission. Jesus "appears to ignite hearts." "What youth is a happy youth, without a search for meaning? Young people who are looking for nothing are not young, they age before their time. " "Do not give credence to disappointed and unhappy people." A Message together with Patriarch Bartholomew I to ask everyone to "take a respectful and responsible attitude towards creation" and to the powerful "to hear the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor, who are most affected by ecological imbalances.



21/09/2015 CUBA-VATICAN

Pope in Cuba: Young people, hope is a path of solidarity. Meeting with Fidel Castro

Pope Francis encourages young people at Felix Varela Cultural Center to overcome "radical pessimism" and the " by false promises of happiness, by immediate and selfish pleasures, by a life of mediocrity and self-centeredness" opening up to solidarity with all. The visit (private) to the lider maximo, marked by illness and nearing life’s end.



28/09/2009 VATICAN-CZECH REP.

Pope says those who deny God seem to have an easy life, but are sad and unsatisfied

Benedict XVI concluding his visit today to the Czech Republic, repeats the warning against regimes and ways of life that reject the existence of God. Today we need "people who are 'believers' and 'credible', ready to bring to every sphere of society those Christian ideals and principles which guide their actions. On his arrival he had warned dictatorship is based on lies.







