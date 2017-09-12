|
VATICAN
Pope: Those who rule must pray, it is a sin not to pray for those who rule
Whoever is in the government should be aware of being "subordinate" to the "people who gave them power, and God, from whom power comes through the people". The ruler who does not pray "closes in his own self-referentiality or in that of his party, in that circle from which he cannot escape; he is a man closed in on himself. "
