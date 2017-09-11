15 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/15/2017, 12.59

    VATICAN

    Pope: Under the Cross Mary "gave birth to us all: She gave birth to the Church"



    The "mystery" of the Sorrowful Virgin "is more than to reflect, to contemplate". "Contemplate the Mother of Jesus, contemplate this sign of contradiction, for Jesus is the winner, but on the Cross."

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Under the cross Mary " gave birth to us all: She gave birth to the Church". It is the "mystery" associated with the Blessed Virgin Mary illustrated in today’s Gospel on the day of her liturgical feast and the focus of Pope Francis’s homily at Mass at Casa Santa Marta.

    We need to contemplate the Mother of Jesus, said the Pope, we need to contemplate “this sign of contradiction, because Jesus is victorious, but upon the Cross”. This is a contradiction, he said, that we can’t understand. “It takes faith to understand it, at least to come close (to understanding) this mystery”.

    Mary knew and lived her whole life with a pierced heart. “She followed Jesus and heard the people’s comments, sometimes for Him, sometimes against. But she was always right behind her Son. That’s why we call her the first disciple”. It was Mary’s concern, continued Pope Francis, that brought about this “sign of contradiction” in her heart.

    She was there at the end, in silence, at the foot of the Cross, watching her Son. Perhaps she heard comments like: “Look, there’s the Mother of one of the three criminals”. But, said the Pope, she “showed her face for her Son”.

    Pope Francis said he was offering these few and simple words to help us contemplate this mystery in silence. In this moment, beneath the Cross, Mary gave birth to the Church and to all of us: “Woman”, says her Son, ‘behold your children”. He doesn’t say “Mother”, he says “Woman”. This strong and courageous Woman was there to say: “This is my Son. I do not deny Him”.

    More than a call to reflection, said Pope Francis, today’s Gospel is a call to contemplation. “May the Holy Spirit”, he concluded, “be the one to tell each one of us that which we need (to hear)”.

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Vatican
    Pope Francis
    Sorrowful











    See also

    15/01/2015 VATICAN
    Pope: freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but faiths have the right not to be ridiculed
    During his meeting with journalists on the plane to the Philippines, Francis called "killing in the name of God" an "aberration". Speaking about a possible attack against him, he said he feared more for the safety of people who come to meet him than for himself; instead, he faces risk with "a good dose of unawareness." In June or July, he is expected to issue an encyclical on the environment. In the Philippines, "The crux of the message will be the poor," especially in support for the victims of typhoon Yolanda.

    15/12/2014 VATICAN
    Pope: the heart of Christians "is built on the rock" and not "plastered over" in a "cast" of discipline"
    Jesus teaches us that Christians should have a strong heart, a firm heart, a heart built on the rock, that is Christ and then, in the way it goes out, it goes out with prudence: 'In this case, I do this, but..." "When Pius XII freed us from that heavy cross that was the Eucharistic fast".

    09/11/2014 VATICAN
    Pope John Paul II, a lead role in bringing down the Berlin Wall
    At the Angelus, Pope Francis hopes a culture of encounter may spread, "capable of bringing down all walls," so that there is no more persecution or killings because of one’s faith. “Where there's a wall there is closure of hearts. We need bridges, not walls”. Thanksgiving Day in Italy, solidarity with the world of agriculture, to "cultivate the land in a sustainable and inclusive way". Dedication of the Lateran Basilica, an opportunity to rediscover the Church as our "spiritual home” and Christians capable of giving witness to the faith in love. “We are Christian not because of what we say, but what we do".

    27/06/2016 18:12:00 ARMENIA – VATICAN
    Francis’s visit and the mission entrusted to the Armenian people

    The pope did not waver from calling evil by its name, recognising the right of the Armenian people to remember. However, remembrance can no longer be an end in itself; it must become the vocation of the Armenian people and Diaspora. Armenians must become ambassadors and a bridge between cultures they met after the genocide, working for peace and religious coexistence. A Diaspora Armenian writes.



    25/12/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: Christmas, glory to the merciful God, and peace to people tormented by war and violence
    The conflicts in Syria, Iraq, the Holy Land and Africa are included in Pope Francis' first Christmas message. May God "touch the hearts" of those engaged in human trafficking and child soldiers. May the "Lord of life protect those who are persecuted because of your name," and may "everyone [. . .] come to know the true face of God, the Father who has given us Jesus." May "each of us give glory to God above all by our lives, by lives spent for love for him and his brothers and sisters."
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.