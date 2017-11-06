|
|
» 11/12/2017, 12.48
VATICAN
Pope: We are waiting for the Groom's coming. The sleep of death does not frighten us
At the Angelus, Pope Francis explains the parable of the ten virgins. "Being ready to meet with Him." "Keeping vigil does not just mean not sleeping, but being prepared." "The lamp is the symbol of faith that illuminates our lives." "The oil is the symbol of charity that feeds, makes the light of faith fruitful and credible". The memory of 60 beatified in Madrid, martyrs of the Spanish Civil War between 1936 and '37
See also
07/05/2017 15:18:00 VATICAN
Pope: Christ, the Good Shepherd, has become the gate to humanity’s salvation because he has offered his life for his sheep
Before the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis explained the symbols of today's Gospel. Jesus "is a leader whose authority is expressed in the service [. . .] Once can trust such a leader." He is a " a friendly, strong and sweet presence, who leads, protects, consoles, and heals." Too often we leave "spiritual and affective dimension" in the shadow. May Christ sustain "all those who are called by Him, so that they may be ready and generous in following His voice.” Seven martyrs of the Spanish Civil War were beatified yesterday. The pontiff calls on the faithful to pray the rosary in May "for peace, as the Virgin asked in Fatima."
13/03/2016 14:32:00 VATICAN
Pope Francis: a pocketsize Gospel from grandparents to bring God's mercy in hearts and actions
Free copies of the Gospel of St Luke were handed out. Memorising works of mercy makes it “easier to fulfil them”. As the adulterous woman stood in front of Jesus, they were like “misery and mercy, facing each other,” like us when we go to the confessional. “God does not nail us to our sins; he does not identify us with the wrongs we have done.” Instead, “He wants to free us” so as to make us into “new creatures”.
28/10/2007 VATICAN
Martyrdom is a “realistic possibility” for every Christian, says Pope
In speaking about the beatification of 498 Spanish martyrs, Benedict XVI says life can be offered without shedding blood. That can be done in silence, by dedicating oneself to others, being an important witness in our times. The beatification ceremony was celebrated by Cardinal Saraiva Martins.
15/03/2016 17:26:00 VATICAN
Pope: Mother Teresa to be proclaimed saint on 4 September, in Rome
Francis’ decision came in today’s ordinary public consistory for the canonisation of the blessed. The life of the "little sister" devoted to the poorest of the poor went from a shack in a Kolkata slum to a Nobel Peace Prize and global reach of the Missionaries of Charity.
22/04/2013 VATICAN
Pope: even in Christian communities there are "climbers" who are "thieves and robbers"
Commenting on the parable of the Good Shepherd at Mass this morning, Francis recalls that "the gate is Jesus." "I am not a fundamentalist," this is the Gospel of the Beatitudes that tells us to be humble, poor, meek, just.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
08/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
08/11/2017 IRAQ
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
10/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
06/11/2017 JAPAN - USA - ASIA
06/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®