|
|
» 01/05/2017, 12.38
VATICAN
Pope: We need a vocational culture, "with wide horizons and the breath of communion"
"To be credible and be in touch with young people, priority must be given to listening, knowing how to 'waste time' in welcoming their questions and their desires. Your testimony will be more persuasive if, with joy and truth, you know how to speak of the beauty, the amazement and wonder of being in love with God".
See also
27/07/2013 BRAZIL - VATICAN
WYD: Pope, bishops and priests must educate the young about the mission
Pope Francis celebrates Mass with a thousand bishops attending the WYD. As a young priest, he wanted to be a missionary in faraway Japan. Proclaiming the Gospel does not mean "simply to open the door in welcome". It also means going "out through that door to seek and meet people! Let us courageously look to their pastoral needs, beginning [. . .] with those who are farthest away, [. . .] those who do not usually go to church."
30/07/2016 23:22:00 POLAND – VATICAN – WYD
Pope calls on young people to be the protagonists of history, following Jesus, "the Lord of the risk"
Before a million young people gathered for the vigil in Krakow, Pope Francis called on them to answer in person Jesus’ call to change the world. To do so, they must avoid nodding off, as well as growing drowsy and dull by consumerism and sofa-happiness. Adults should heed the courage and risk taking attitude of the young. A young Polish woman, a Syrian woman from Aleppo and an ex drug addict from Paraguay told poignant stories.
02/07/2013 PHILIPPINES - VATICAN
Filipino youth at WYD in Rio, "hope" of the Church and society
Hundreds of boys and girls meet will meet Pope Francis in Brazil. A 'official' delegation from the Philippines led by the bishops, but groups of individual communities, institutions and religious organizations are also planned. Bishop of Pasig to young people: "You represent the nation. All of us will be there with you. "
06/04/2006 VATICAN
Nazism's culture of death made me discover my vocation
Meeting youth, Benedict XVI talked about his vocation that grew out of love for liturgy and theology. The pope went down with youth to the tomb of John Paul II.
08/08/2014 KOREA - VATICAN
Msgr. You: Pope Francis in Korea, a "volcano" who will inflame mission among youth
In a few days time Msgr. Lazzaro You, Bishop of Daejeon, together with tens of thousands of young people from all over Asia will welcome his most illustrious guest: Pope Francis. This encounter is the main reason for the Pope's trip to the Far East. Young people are weighed down by competition and individualism, but thirsty for God and a desire to serve others. Mission in Asia and the contribution of Christianity: the history, the people, the community.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
02/01/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
30/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
29/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
30/12/2016 NEPAL - CHINA
29/12/2016 SYRIA " TURKEY " RUSSIA
30/12/2016 EGYPT-US
30/12/2016 THAILAND
02/01/2017 IRAQ
31/12/2016 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®