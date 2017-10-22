|
|
» 10/29/2017, 14.04
VATICAN
Pope: Without love, both life and faith remain sterile
At the Angelus, Pope Francis emphasizes the way Jesus lived: "preaching and working for what really matters and is essential, that is, love." "Jesus wants to make it clear that without love of God and neighbor there is no true fidelity." "We need to receive in us the ability to love that comes from God Himself." In Brazil yesterday Murialdo priest Giovanni Schiavo, was beatified.
See also
04/11/2012 VATICAN
Pope: love of God and love of neighbor are inseparable and in mutual relationship
During the Angelus, Benedict XVI comments on Jesus ' teaching on the "greatest commandment, the commandment of love". Looking at the other "with the eyes of God" captures the deep desire to be loved and " by opening myself to the other person, just as he or she is, by reaching out, by making myself available, I am also opening myself up to know God, to feel that He is there and is good ".
11/08/2013 VATICAN
"God's love has a name and a face, Jesus Christ," Christians' "real wealth," says pope
During the Angelus, the pope commented the words of Luke. As he walked with his disciples towards his Paschal fate, Jesus educated them on the road talking about what he carried in his heart. This Gospel "tells us that Christians carry within themselves a deep desire, that of meeting their Lord, together with their brothers and fellow travellers." After the prayer, he offered his greetings to Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan.
03/07/2011 VATICAN
Life rooted in brotherly love true remedy for humanity's wounds, says Pope
At the Angelus, Benedict XVI says that "in human, interpersonal, social relations, the rule of respect and non-violence, that is of the force of truth against every injustice, is one that can ensure a future worthy of man."
07/06/2009 VATICAN
Pope: in our search for love, the proof that man is the image of the Trinity
In his Angelus Benedict XVI reiterates that “God is love and love alone, pure, infinite and eternal”, an inexhaustible source of life. We instinctively know this by looking at the planets, the stars, the galaxies, and by observing cells, atoms and elementary particles. “The ‘name’ of the Sacred Trinity is impressed on everything that exists, because everything comes from love, reaches out for love and is moved by the spirit of love”.
07/02/2017 13:46:00 VATICAN
Pope: God gave man His DNA, made him lord of creation and gave him woman to accompany him
There are three of the greatest gifts to man at creation. "We ask for the grace to keep this identity of children, to work on the gift he has given us and carry on with our work, and the grace to learn to love more each day."
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
26/10/2017 PAKISTAN
24/10/2017 RUSSIA
100 years after the October Revolution, the martyrdom of the Catholic Church in the USSR
Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz*
27/10/2017 JAPAN-VATICAN
Bishop Kikuchi: I want to bring unity and mission to Tokyo’s mix of different cultures
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
23/10/2017 INDIA
Kashmir: the bell of Srinagar church to toll again after 50 years
Nirmala Carvalho
25/10/2017 PAKISTAN
24/10/2017 PHILIPPINES
22/10/2017 VATICAN
24/10/2017 IRAQ - IRAN - USA
26/10/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
23/10/2017 RUSSIA
Moscow, the proposal of the orthodox state marriage
Vladimir Rozanskij
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®