» 10/05/2017, 15.04
VATICAN
Pope: a people "without roots or who loses its roots, is a sick people"
"The man and woman who find their roots, who are faithful to their membership, are a man and a woman of joy and this joy is their strength." The "nostalgia of migrants", those who are "far from home and want to come back".
