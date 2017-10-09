Vatican City (AsiaNews) - In 2019 there will be a Synod for the Amazon region. Pope Francis announced today at the Angelus, shortly after the canonization ceremony of 35 new saints. "May the example and the intercession of these luminous witnesses of the Gospel - said the Pope in thanking those present at the rite - accompany us on our path and help us always promote fraternal and solidarity for the good of the Church and of the society".

"Welcoming the desire of some Catholic Bishops' Conferences in Latin America, as well as the voice of different shepherds and faithful from other parts of the world," he said, "I have decided to convene a Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Panamanian region, which will have place in Rome in October 2019 ".

"The main purpose of this convocation is to identify new paths for the evangelization of that portion of the People of God, especially the indigenous, often forgotten, and without the prospect of a serene future, also because of the crisis of the Amazonian Forest, for our planet. May the new Saints intercede for this ecclesial event, so that in respect of the beauty of creation, all the peoples of the earth praise God, Lord of the universe, and enlightened Him walk through the paths of justice and peace. "

"I also remember that the Day of Rejection of Poverty will be the day after tomorrow. Poverty is not a fatality; it has causes to be acknowledged and removed to honor the dignity of so many brothers and sisters on the example of the saints".