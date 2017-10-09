|
VATICAN
Pope: a special synod for the Amazon region
It will be held in October 2019. "The main purpose of this convocation is to identify new paths for the evangelization of that portion of God's people, especially indigenous people, often forgotten and without the prospect of a peaceful future, also because of the crisis of Amazon rainforest".
|
